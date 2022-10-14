Volkswagen contributes to 25% overall EV delivery rise with over 120K ID.4/5 models sold so far this year

German automaking giant Volkswagen released its September deliveries report showing a 25% jump in EV deliveries through the first nine months of 2022. Despite ongoing supply chain constraints, consumers are buying VW’s electric models at a record pace as the automaker’s EV sales share climbs to a new high of 6% in September.

Volkswagen is charging ahead with its “global electric offensive” as EV deliveries rose in all markets. Overall EV deliveries totaled 366,400 through September. China led the way, more than doubling (up 139.3%) from 2021, delivering 112,700 units even as lockdowns over COVID-19 slowed demand in the first half of the year.

Meanwhile, the automaker’s home market of Europe held its lead with 58% of the Volkswagen Groups total, as 211,900 electric models were delivered to customers.

In the US, 28,900 electric models were delivered, up a modest 5.9% from the same time last year. The remainder of VW’s customer base saw a 46.8% rise in EV deliveries as the company rolled out its EV models to new markets.

After publicly listing its performance brand, Porsche, the German automaker says it’s now “well positioned” for a full-on EV transition.

Over the next five years, Volkswagen is investing more than any automaker into electric vehicles and battery tech, over €73 billion (around $73 billion). So far, it’s paying off as EV deliveries continue rising in September.

Volkswagen ID.4 / Source: VW

Volkswagen’s EV deliveries by model through September

The Volkswagen brand held the top spot in terms of EV deliveries through September, with 207,200 BEVs, followed by Audi, SKODA, Porsche, and SEAT/CUPRA. Here’s a look at the breakdown by model and brand.

Volkswagen ID.4/ ID.5 – 122,600

Volkswagen ID.3 – 45,500

SKODA Enyaq iV – 36,900

Audi e-tron – 36,400

Audi Q4 e-tron – 29,700

Volkswagen ID.6 – 27,500

Porsche Taycan – 25,100

CUPRA Born – 17,500

Volkswagen plans to launch at least one new electric model per year over the next several years. The ID.4 and ID.5 continue gaining ground in a competitive market as the VW brand proves once again why it’s the largest automaker in Europe.

In 2025, VW plans to launch a small entry-level EV model, followed by the automaker’s “next generation” of electric vehicles with the Trinity project, a highly efficient electric car.

