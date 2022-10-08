Wheel-E Podcast: New Yamaha e-bikes, Del Mar test ride, electric Polaris RANGER & more

This week on Electrek’s Wheel-E podcast, we discuss the most popular news stories from the world of electric bikes and other nontraditional electric vehicles. This time that includes new electric bikes from Yamaha and Delfast, test riding the new LiveWire S2 Del Mar and the Polaris RANGER XP Kinetic, new electric motorcycles from Sur Ron and SUPER73, and lots more.
- Yamaha launches two new full-suspension electric bikes
- E-bike company releases over-the-air update boosting its electric bike speed over 50%
- Delfast unveils California-inspired 1,000W electric moped with 100-mile range
- Rad Power Bikes launches its best sale ever with electric bikes starting at $499
- The coolest e-bikes, e-scooters, electric micro-cars, and more that we saw at Micromobility America
- SUPER73’s neo-retro electric motorcycle shown in first actual testing video
- Sur Ron Storm Bee 68-MPH, off-road electric motorcycle gets US arrival date, takes pre-orders
- Testing Harley’s LiveWire S2 Del Mar electric motorcycle: First you ride it, then you want to buy it
- First ride: I went wild off-roading in the all-electric Polaris RANGER XP Kinetic
