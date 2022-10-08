Quick Charge Podcast: October 8, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla briefly leaked all upcoming Supercharger locations
- Tesla Semi production starts; Pepsi to get first electric trucks
- US Department of Defense embracing electric military vehicles using GM’s Ultium Platform
- Porsche valuation usurps former parent VW Group as most valuable automaker in Europe
- Automaker behind internal combustion engine start says buyers will switch to luxury EVs, good for business
- Polestar (PSNY) has delivered 30K EVs in 2022 so far, but plans to send another 20K deliveries in Q4 alone
- I took a 2,200mi electric roadtrip with no prep. It was easy. What’s the big deal?
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.