Podcast: Elon Musk’s Twitter deal, Tesla Bot, Dojo, Tesla Semi, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discussed Elon Musk’s Twitter deal and how it is affecting Tesla, Tesla Bot, Dojo, Tesla Semi production, and more.
- Tesla (TSLA) stock plunges as Elon Musk reportedly agrees to finally buy Twitter
- Tesla unveils new Dojo supercomputer so powerful it tripped the power grid
- Tesla unveils its humanoid robot for ‘less than $20,000’
- Tesla (TSLA) stock falls on robot getting ridiculed as Elon Musk claims it’s misunderstood
- Tesla (TSLA) delivered a record 343,000 electric cars in Q3
- Tesla Semi production starts; Pepsi to get first electric trucks
- Tesla is finally going to expand Gigafactory Nevada
- Tesla announces it’s moving away from ultrasonic sensors in favor of ‘Tesla Vision’
- Chevy Bolt EV lives with record sales, GM wants to increase production
- Honda unveils the Prologue, its first electric SUV
- Rivian confirms production of 7,363 electric pickups and SUVs in Q3, a significant ramp
- Ford raises 2023 F-150 Lightning Pro price by $5K amid ongoing supply chain disruptions
