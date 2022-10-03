Chevy Bolt EV lives with record sales, GM wants to increase production

The Chevy Bolt EV is still alive as it delivers a record quarter of sales. There’s so much demand that GM announced its plans to increase production.

The Bolt EV seemed to be on life support for a while now. We had doubts that it would stay in GM’s lineup as the automaker launched a new generation of electric vehicles based on its Ultium platform – making the Bolt EV show its age.

Of course, the battery fires that led to a recall of all Bolt EV batteries also didn’t help the EV’s case.

But recently, GM confirmed that the Bolt EV and the bigger Bolt EUV are going to stay in its lineup for now.

Today, GM released its Q3 2022 delivery results, and the automaker confirmed that the Bolt EV and EUV had their best combined quarter for deliveries with almost 15,000 deliveries in the US:

Record quarterly sales of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV, which totaled 14,709 units combined.

GM also expects another record quarter in Q4 since it now has delivered about 22,000 Bolt EVs and EUVs so far this year, but it now says that it expects about 44,000 vehicles in 2022.

We heard that GM has already produced a lot of EVs that are sitting, waiting for chips. If they come in Q4, it could help GM quickly ramp up deliveries during the last few months of the year.

Now GM says that it plans to go from 44,000 Bolt EV and EUV vehicles in 2022 to “more than 70,000 in 2023“:

In response to unprecedented customer demand, GM plans to increase calendar-year production for global markets from approximately 44,000 vehicles in 2022 to more than 70,000 in 2023.

It is not exactly surprising that GM is seeing high demand for the electric vehicle considering that the 2023 Chevy Bolt EV and EUV are getting a significant $6,000 price cut when most other EVs in the US are seeing price increases.

Electrek previously reported that the price decrease has made the Chevy Bolt EV the best value EV in the US.

You can check with your local dealers for GM Bolt EV inventory to see if you can find a deal.

Despite the focus on the Ultium platform, the Bolt EV is still responsible for the vast majority of GM’s EV deliveries.

GM is reporting only 36 Cadillac Lyriq deliveries and 411 GMC Hummer EV deliveries in Q3, but it disclosed that there should be a big ramp-up in Q4:

Cadillac LYRIQ production will increase in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter. Additional production shifts for GMC HUMMER EV are planned for 2023. All of GM’s 2023 EV launches, including the Chevrolet Silverado EV, Chevrolet Blazer EV (summer) and Chevrolet Equinox EV (fall), are on schedule.

With the Blaze EV and Equinox EV, things should ramp up massively for GM on the EV front in Q4 and entering 2023.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.