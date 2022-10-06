Quick Charge Podcast: October 6, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla (TSLA) has been upgraded to investment grade by S&P
- 2021 saw a 13-fold increase in US EV purchases from 2012
- Honda unveils the Prologue, its first electric SUV
- Toyota will resume bZ4X EV sales following safety recall concerning its wheels falling off
- Amazon orders 20 electric trucks from Volvo
- Uber deploying Motional IONIQ 5 driverless robotaxis to millions of riders over the next decade
- Hyundai opens reservations for the first hotel powered entirely by EVs, complete with a restaurant, bar, and cinema
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.