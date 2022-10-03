Shopping for your next Ford EV pickup? Here’s a list of Ford electric trucks by price

When it comes to trucks, few automakers do it better than Ford. The company is now carrying that status as the auto industry shifts to electric vehicles. If you’re shopping for your next pickup, check out the list of Ford electric trucks broken down by price below.

2022 Ford electric pickup trucks list

Since introducing the Model T to the world in 1908, the name Ford has been almost synonymous with the automobile industry. As the automaker transitions to the new era of electric vehicles, Ford has wisely chosen to convert several consumer favorites to electric.

Ford celebrated 100 years of making trucks in 2017, from the Model TT, released in 1917, one of the first pickup trucks, to the new all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning.

The Ford F-150 Lightning is Ford’s first 100% electric pickup that customers began receiving in May 2022. Since then, the EV truck has received a warm welcome, quickly becoming one of the best-selling electric trucks, although there are only a few others (GMC Hummer EV, Rivian R1T) on the market currently.

Although Ford has a rich history in making trucks, the automaker calls its electric truck the “smartest, most innovative F-150” it’s ever built. See a full review of it here.

Ford F-150 Lightning

Starting Price Battery (kWh) Standard/ Extended Range EPA Range Towing(lbs) Torque (lb-ft) Pro $39,974 98 Standard 230 5,000 775 XLT $52,974 98/

131 Standard/

Extended 230/

320 5,000/

7,700 775 LARIAT $67,474 98/

131 Standard/

Extended 230/

320 5,000/

7,700 775 PLATINUM $90,874 98/

131 Extended 320 7,700 775 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup trucks list

An important thing to note, if you decide to go with the extended range battery: It will run you an extra $10,000 in the LARIAT model and $19,500 for the XLT (due to requiring a 312A package upgrade).

Although its a base model, the F-150 Lightning Pro still comes loaded with features such as a comfortable, spacious interior, a Mega Power Frunk with 400 liters of volume, and four Pro Power Onboard 120V outlets for a total of 2.4 kW power, perfect for a laptop or potentially a workstation.

The instant 775 lb-ft of torque (the most of any F-series) gives the F-150 Lightning rapid acceleration and 0 to 60 ability in four seconds. And for those worried about towing with EVs, Ford’s electric pickup has several features that will make you nearly forget you have something attached behind you.

The Ford F-150 Lighting is one of the largest passenger vehicles to get an electric upgrade. As such, it has a massive battery that can be used as a backup generator for your home during an outage (Ford claims a fully-charged Lighting can power an average home for three days) with vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capabilities or to charge another EV.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

Meanwhile, for those looking to travel long distances, you may want to consider the extended range battery in the XLT, LARIAT, or Platinum models.

F-150 Lightning XLT

Ford F-150 Lightning XLT Source: Ford

The XLT model comes with 18-inch black accent wheels with 20-inch grey optional, adaptive cruise control, and navigation. You can also choose to upgrade the onboard power to 9.6kW and tailgate work surface.

F-150 Lightning LARIAT

Ford F-150 Lightning LARIAT Source: Ford

On the other hand, the LARIAT comes standard with 20-inch grey wheels, a tailgate work surface, and signature front Lightning grille. It also comes standard with the 9.6kW onboard generator and larger 15.5-inch touchscreen infotainment.

F-150 Lightning PLATINUM

Ford F-150 Lightning PLATINUM Source: Ford

Ford’s F-150 Lightning PLATINUM is the top-of-the-line model that comes standard with 22-inch black accent wheels, an extended range battery, a 9.6kW backup generator, maximum recline front seats, and a 15.5-inch touchscreen.

Does this list of Ford electric pickups qualify for the EV tax credit?

The Ford F-150 Lightning meets the criteria to be eligible for the tax credit. However, for electric pickups, the price must be less than $80,000, so you can go over the price threshold with added features.

At the same time, due to overwhelming demand, Ford is currently sold out of the 2022 version with several years worth of reservations as the automaker works to scale production.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.