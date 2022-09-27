Weather the storm with Anker’s 1,024Wh solar power station at $1,600 in New Green Deals

With storm season on our heels, and large storms brewing off the coast, you might be searching for a way to keep your home powered if the lights go out. Anker’s 1,024Wh portable power station is perfect for the task with six 110V outlets and three USB-C PD ports, delivering up to 100W of power. Not only can you get the power station on sale today, but it comes with two 100W solar panels to recharge from the sun at $100 off, now discounted to $1,600 at Amazon. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Stay ahead of the storm with Anker’s 1,024Wh solar power station

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 555 Solar Power Station with 1,024Wh Powerhouse and two 100W Solar Panels for $1,599.99 shipped. Down $100 from its list price, this marks the first discount that we’ve tracked on this bundle. Whether you’re preparing for a storm or just want to have some extra power on-hand for your next camping trip, this is the perfect kit to keep charged at home. The bundle includes Anker’s massive 1,024Wh portable power station which has six 110V AC outlets, three USB-C PD ports with up to 100W output, and an LED light, and more. It also includes two 100W solar panels so you can recharge the battery without having to plug it into a wall, car, or other power source, making it even more versatile. Of course, all of this happens without a single drop of gas or oil since the power station is completely run from a battery.

Sun Joe Gold Box discounts electric yard care tool essentials starting at $16, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Sun Joe outdoor electric tools to help get your yard ready for fall and the upcoming storm. Pricing this time around starts at $16 and you’ll find free shipping across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Sun Joe 24V 14-foot Cordless Pole Chain Saw at $75.99. Down from $110, today’s offer is delivering one of the first chances to save in months and a new all-time low at 31% off. This electric pole saw is a notable way to get trees, bushes, and other hard-to-reach shrubbery in check before cooler weather begins sweeping in. It features a 24V motor which powers the 8-inch chain saw section that sits on top of a telescoping pole. There’s an adjustable head that can pivot up to 30 degrees for getting some extra coverage as well as an included 2Ah battery and charger to complete the setup.

Alongside the pole saw featured above, today’s Sun Joe Gold Box is also packed with other ways to save on essentials for your yard care setup. Pricing starts at an affordable $16, which actually applies to tools instead of just accessories. You’ll find everything from leaf blowers to getting all of the fall foliage in check to generators and much more at the best prices of the year.

ecobee’s HomeKit Smart Thermostat with built-in air quality sensor sees first discount to $232

Earlier this year, ecobee launched a new version of its popular Smart Thermostat with a refreshed design and some new tricks up its sleeve. Today, one of the very first chances to save is going live at Amazon, with the new ecobee Smart Thermostat dropping to $232.38 shipped. Normally fetching $250, this is only the second cash discount since hitting the scene in May and an all-time low at that. All packed into a refreshed design that comes centered around a 4-inch display with a Zinc build that steps up from the plastic casings used in the past. Features are also seeing some improvements with much of the same Siri and Alexa integration as before. Though the biggest adjustment is that there’s now a built-in air quality monitor which pairs with the external temperature sensor to help provide local readings of temperature, humidity, and even stats like VOCs and carbon dioxide levels. Dive into our hands-on launch coverage for a better idea of what to expect.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat regulates fall temps with Assistant at $189 (Save $50)

