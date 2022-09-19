Tesla is aiming for massive sale ramp-up in Germany

Tesla is reportedly aiming for a massive sale ramp-up in Germany to 80,000 vehicles in 2022, powered by Gigafactory Berlin.

Germany is an important auto market in Europe and one that is difficult to penetrate for foreign automakers because of the strong local industry with companies like Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz.

Tesla has made some good early efforts in the country, but it is now expected to do much better with a local factory producing German-made Tesla vehicles.

Last year, Tesla delivered just short of 40,000 vehicles in Germany. Now, Automobilwoche cited a Tesla manager saying that Tesla is aiming to increase sales in 2022 to 80,000 units:

Our goal is to double sales every year, so we would be at about 80,000 units in 2022.

This would be quite an achievement. It would require a massive delivery ramp-up by the end of the year, since Tesla was just short of 25,000 deliveries as of August. That said, Gigafactory Berlin is expected to help as it ramps up production and increases Model Y availability in the country.

The automaker previously disclosed having achieved a production rate of over 1,000 Model Y vehicles per week at Gigafactory Berlin, but that was in June, and the automaker is expected to have significantly ramped up production since then.

The German publication also reported that Tesla is looking to increase its presence in the country to ramp up sales, including more stores, charging stations, and service centers.

Electrek’s Take

That sounds almost impossible, to be honest. Selling 55,000 vehicles in Germany within four months would be an incredible performance by Tesla. That’s more vehicles than Tesla delivered during all of last year.

I think it would require a significant ramp up by Gigafactory Berlin, but that might already be happening. The situation is fairly opaque right now.

We heard from people in Germany that interest from buyers has increased since the automaker established Gigafactory Berlin; they feel like they are buying a German car, to a degree. That will help, but I’m still on the fence about whether 80,000 deliveries are achievable.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.