FLASH aims for a more reliable EV charging experience with its cloud-based OS

FLASH, a software-based parking company, is launching a new cloud-based EV charging solution aimed at reducing charging downtime. The new EV charging solution is based entirely on the cloud, allowing owners to maintain chargers in real-time from anywhere.

Founded in 2011, FLASH says its the “largest cloud-native parking technology platform,” which also provides the necessary infrastructure and equipment.

The company is focused on transforming how parking lots work by upgrading them for the future of transportation, particularly an electric one. Like FLASH says, “electric vehicles are becoming a mainstay for the smart city.” For this to happen, reliable charging will be critical.

Parking lots can play a crucial role in expanding access to EV charging. According to the latest EV Consumer Behavior report from the Fuels Institute, between 70 to 80% of charging is done at home.

Most EV drivers use public charging while parked for long periods of time, for example, in parking lots. However, a new study finds that besides Tesla owners, many EV drivers are dissatisfied with public charging options, citing downtime as the primary reason for their dissatisfaction.

For electric vehicles to gain mainstream adoption and for the US to hit its goal of 50% EV market share by 2030, reliable charging is vital.

FLASH EV charging demo Source: Reuters

FLASH’s new EV charging solutions is designed to address this challenge with its cloud-based software.

FLASH launches new EV charging software for more reliability

FLASH has transformed its business as more electric vehicles take the streets. The company currently offers its FLASHOS, an operating system for parking lots.

The team installs the hardware and then monitors the parking lot for optimized revenue and access control. Now, FLASH is integrating its EV charging solution, allowing parking lots to upgrade and help provide access to reliable options. EVP and general manager for FLASH, Ben Davee, states:

Parking and charging are the anchors of the mobility hub and crucial to a seamless customer journey. However, urban EV charging requires a fundamentally different solution than the suburban or highway model.

Davee continues:

Our cloud-born operating system is monitored remotely and supported by on-site parking operators that maintain the highest level of operability for our gates, kiosks, cameras, chargers, and payment systems.

Flash’s new solution is primarily aimed at Level 2 EV charging, offering different pricing options for parking lot owners. EV drivers can reserve charging spots or check availability through parking apps such as ParkWhiz or BestParking.

