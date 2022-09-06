BLUETTI AC500 portable power station sets a new bar in modular energy storage by offering up to 18,432Wh

The experts in portable and solar energy solutions continue to demonstrate why BLUETTI is the name to beat. After wowing us last summer with one of the most powerful modular power stations ever made, BLUETTI is pushing the limits of mobile energy once again with the new AC500 portable power station. Combined with several B300S expansion batteries, this modular system can deliver over 18,000Wh of energy. You’d have to make a serious effort to use up all that capacity.

Introducing the BLUETTI AC500 portable power station

In case you weren’t already aware, the BLUETTI brand is one of the most prominent names in mobile energy solutions. Its range of eco-friendly products has expanded to over seventy countries around the globe, complete with power stations, battery backups, and solar generators that offer portable energy for a multitude of scenarios – all at prices that fit any budget.

In July 2021, BLUETTI revealed the modular AC300 solar power station which was joined by the B300 LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery module. Not long after, that system became quite popular across the entire portable solar storage industry.

One year later, BLUETTI is at it again with an even more powerful successor. Introducing the BLUETTI AC500+B300S combo, which will make its official release on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo.

By adding just one B300S expansion battery, the AC500 combo delivers 3,072Wh of power right out of the gate. As a versatile and modular system, there is tons more room for expansion as you’ll see below. There are a lot of tremendous specs to unfold here, so let’s dig in.

BLUETTI AC500 Specs

The BLUETTI AC500 is a portable power station that is 100% modular but does require expansion batteries to function. It can seamlessly connect to both B300 and B300S batteries to offer varying capacities to suit any and all energy needs.

As a stand-alone power station, the AC500 has some intuitive functions and an array of features to ensure you keep any and all devices powered, no matter where you are.

To begin, its 5,000W pure sine wave inverter provides massive output and is bolstered by 10,000W surge power to boot. Its max input is 6,000W with 1 x B300S battery and 8,000W with two or more B300S packs. This includes AC and solar inputs simultaneously.

Other features include the ability to recharge and discharge simultaneously, plus app control using Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, which also offers the ability for over-the-air (OTA) firmware updates. With the AC500, you have sixteen ports delivering nine different charging methods to your fingertips, offering any plug you need.

The most impressive feature of the BLUETTI AC500 combo could very well be its modularity. You can expand the station with up to six B300S batteries and can even double up again from there. (More on that below.) Here are some other pertinent specs on the AC500:

Battery Capacity: Compatible with B300S or B300, starting at 3072Wh up to 18,432Wh

AC Outlets: 3 x 120V/20A Outlets 1 x 120V/30A L14-30 1 x 120V/30A TT-30 1 x 120V/50A NEMA14-50 5,000W in total

USB-C Ports: 2 x 100W max

USB-A Ports: 2 x 5V/3A 2 x 18W

12V DC Outlets (all regulated): 1 x 12V/30A (RV outlet) 1 x 24V/10A (car outlet)

Wireless Charging Pads: 2 x 15W max (each)

AC Input: 4,500W max (1x B300S) 5,000W max (2 or more B300S)

Solar Input: 3,000W max, VOC 12-150VDC, 12A

Car Input: 12/24V (cigarette lighter port)

Weight: 66.2lbs (30kg)

Dimensions: 20.5 x 12.8 x 14.1 in (52 x 32.5 x 35.8 cm)

Operating/Storage Temperature: -4 to 104°F (-20 to 4°C)

Certification: UL Standard, CEC, DOE, FCC, CA Prop 65



The new B300S expansion battery

New to the BLUETTI family alongside the AC500 portable power station is the B300S expansion battery, which picks up where the B300 battery left off last year. Each modular battery offers 3,072Wh (51.2V, 60Ah) of energy and can endure over 3,500 charge cycles while retaining 80% of its original capacity.

Charging from 0-100% only takes between 1.8 and 2.3 hours, significantly saving time spent waiting for your power station to replenish.

Each also comes equipped with advanced BMS management and LFP cells built-in to ensure both security and longevity throughout the years. While a single BLUETTI B300S combined with the new AC500 is a powerful combo, that is merely one piece in a much larger power puzzle.

If you thought over 18,000Wh of capacity was a lot, you might want to take a seat, because the BLUETTI AC500 and B300S can combine for much MUCH more.

We’re talking about the Split Phase Bonding Function, in which you can connect two AC500s to double your capacity, voltage, and power to a colossal 36,864Wh! (240V/6,000W) Note that a Fusion Box Pro from BLUETTI is required and sold separately.

Here are some other pertinent specs for the BLUETTI B300S:

Battery Capacity: 3,072Wh (51.2V, 60Ah) each

Battery Chemistry: LiFePO4 (Lithium Iron Phosphate)

Shelf Life: Recharge to 80% Every 3-6 Months

USB-C Port: 1 x 100W max

USB-A Port: 1 x 18W

12V DC Outlet (regulated): 1 x 24V/10A (car outlet)

AC Input: 500W max

Solar Input: 500W max, VOC 12-60VDC, 10A

Car Input: 12/24V (cigarette lighter port)

Max Input: 1,000W (with optional D050S DC charging enhancer)

Weight: 79.6 lbs (36.1kg)

Dimensions: 20.5 x 12.5 x 10.5 in (52 x 32 x 26.6 cm)

Operating/Storage Temperature: -4 to 104°F (-20 to 40°C)



Reserve your new AC500 combo today

Starting today, the BLUETTI AC500/B300S combo is available to reserve on Indiegogo. Don’t miss out on what could easily be the portable power station with the most capacity potential on the planet.

