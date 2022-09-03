Hands-on: Growatt’s new Infinity 1500 portable power station launches w/ special presale pricing [Video]

Mobile energy solutions expert Growatt is about to launch the Infinity 1500 portable power station, offering a capacity of 1,512Wh and a maximum output of 2,000 watts. We’ve reviewed it ourselves below and have a lot to share about this powerful device, which has begun an exclusive early bird sale today. Hurry, though, because special presale pricing is limited. Check it out.

Growatt Portable has been developing eco-friendly and high-quality energy solutions for over a decade to establish itself as one of the top brands in smart energy solutions today.

Whether it’s time spent exploring the outdoors, working off-grid, or staying prepared for emergency situations, Growatt’s lineup of front-end energy storage and solar charging technologies offers capable, smart, and powerful features, no matter where you are.

The company’s latest product is the Growatt Infinity 1500 portable power station, which has officially launched today and will arrive with a slew of powerful capabilities and intuitive features. See for yourself.

The Growatt Infinity 1500 delivers 2,000W and a lot more

As you’ll see in our video review below, the Growatt Infinity 1500 offers massive power in a small footprint. Weighing in at just 36.4 pounds (16.5kg), this portable power station still packs a punch. Its capacity of 1,512 watt-hours can deliver 2,000 watts of maximum output – enough energy to power your laptop for over twenty hours.

When you’re not taking it with you for energy on the go, the power station doubles as an uninterrupted power supply (UPS) and is able to keep your fridge cold during a blackout for over eight hours. With twelve outlets of varying styles, you can charge or power multiple devices simultaneously, whether it’s out and about or in the comfort of your home.

When the Growatt Infinity 1500 eventually does run out of energy, replenishing it is not only easy but extremely quick. Its embedded AC inverter allows the power station to fully charge on a wall outlet within two hours.

Super fast solar charging and additional specs

No outlet? No problem. Growatt Portable has some of the fastest solar charging technology on the market. When combined with its 800W solar input and Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) technology, the Growatt Infinity 1500 can effectively harvest the sunlight it collects with 99% efficiency in solar power conversion. As a result, Growatt Portable’s solar technology can replenish the power station’s capacity within 2.5 hours (solar panels sold separately).

One last cool feature is the capabilities of the myGro App, which allows you to remotely access your device at any time, anywhere. You can check your power station’s charging and discharging status, or power it on or off. You can also set different charge and discharge times or efficiency levels to favor more power or longer battery life, depending on your situation.

As promised, here are some more detailed specs available on the Growatt Infinity 1500:

Battery Capacity/Chemistry 1,512Wh Lithium-ion

Power Output 1,800W (Standard) 2,000W (Max)

Max AC Input 1,500W

Max Solar Input 800W

DC Outlets 2 x USB-A 2 x Fast charge USB-A 2 x USB-C (PD 60W) 1 x Cigarette lighter 1 x Wireless Charger

AC Outlets 4 x AC outlets

Battery Life Cycle 800 cycles to 60%

Dimensions 16.5 x 9.1 x 11.3 in (418.7 x 230 x 287 mm)

Weight 36.4 lbs. (16.5 kg)

Warranty 2 years



Pre-order yours today and check out our review

Interested in getting a Growatt Infinity 1500 of your own? Why wouldn’t you be? Beginning today, you can take advantage of early bird pricing that includes $200 off.

You better hurry, though, because the offer expires September 14 and is only limited to the first 70 portable power stations purchased.

