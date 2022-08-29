SparkCharge expands EV charging delivery to 12 new California cities with new funding

SparkCharge is leading the way on a critical component of the EV industry – mobile charging. The EV network provider announced Monday it will be expanding access to Currently, its on-demand EV charging delivery service to several new California cities.

If you haven’t heard of SparkCharge yet, the company is making significant strides in its mission to change the way people think about charging their electric vehicles.

According to SparkCharge, they are the “first company to create an EV charging system and network, single-handedly creating Charging-as-a-service (CaaS).” The company uses its stackable Roadie portable EV batteries to charge users’ EVs with powerful Level 3 DC fast charging capabilities.

Each battery provides 3.5 Kwh usable energy, with the stackable batteries delivering up to 72 miles of range. Most importantly, you can use it with nearly all EVs with Tesla, CSS, and CHAdeMo compatibility.

The mobile EV network welcomed Joe Biden after signing the Chips and Science Act to boost chip-making capacity here in the United States for critical EV components.

Furthermore, EV drivers can use the company’s app, Currently, to have their electric vehicles charged wherever, whenever they want.

The on-demand charging service started in four major cities: LA, San Francisco, San Jose, and Dallas. Today, the company is announced it is expanding its services to 12 more California cities.

Sparkcharge entering new California cities with series A funding

The mobile EV charging provider announced Monday that it received an increased series A investment worth $7 million, bringing the total to $30 million.

Series A is generally the first stage of investments, and SparkCharge is making use of the funds. With the new capital, SparkCharge is expanding its on-demand services to include the following California cities:

Huntington Beach

Newport Beach

Irvine

Anaheim

Santa Ana

Oakland

Fremont

Berkeley

Union City

Albany

Orange

Hayward

The new capital is from Clevland Avenue, a Chicago-based venture fund. SparkCharge’s initial funding included several high-profile partners, such as Mark Cuban’s investment firm, after the company went on Shark Tank to pitch the business idea in 2018.

Josh Aviv, founder and CEO of SparkCharge, is encouraged by the progress thus far, saying:

Expanding the Currently app into new cities is a pivotal moment for SparkCharge as we help solve charging difficulties faced by the rapidly increasing number of EV owners.

He added:

Cleveland Avenue is a stellar partner that believes in our mission to bring to market EV charging solutions that take the stress out of figuring out where to plug-in your electric vehicle. The support of our investors will allow us to continue scaling our offering into new, larger markets, as well as those that are particularly underserved to meet the needs of all EV owners.

To celebrate its success, SparkCharge is offering a special, limited-time offer. If you drive an EV and live in the cities mentioned above, you can download the Currently app (on Apple and Google play stores) and enter the code “CALIGROW” to receive 30 days of free EV charging!

After entering your code, you can schedule a charge where you want on your own time.

Electrek’s Take

I love what SparkCharge is doing and the enthusiasm the company brings to the EV industry. Mobile charging will be a critical component to ensure the transition in the auto industry to electric is smooth.

SparkCharge is leading the way, and with a new round of funding, the company is making swift progress.

Since launching in its first four cities, Sparkcharge has already given over 250,000 miles of range to EV owners and is on track to provide millions this year. I’m saying it now, SparkCharge will be an exciting company to watch grow in the EV industry. I, for one, can’t wait to see what they will accomplish.

