Mobile EV charging company, SparkCharge, welcomes President Biden at CHIPS and Science Act signing

SparkCharge, the world’s first mobile EV charging company, welcomed President Biden at the Chips and Science Act signing Ceremony yesterday.

The Chips and Science Act, signed into law yesterday, invests in US chip-making ability to strengthen supply chains and boost the clean energy industry. With this in mind, almost every piece of tech, from smartphones to electric vehicles, is powered by semiconductors.

However, the US currently relies on East Asia for 75% of global semiconductor production. Therefore, supply chains are vulnerable to disruptions, such as from a pandemic or geopolitical tension.

With the CHIPS act investments, the US looks to become a chip-making powerhouse once again. For the US to hit its ambitious goals of a carbon-free power sector by 2035, semiconductors will play a significant role.

These critical computer chips power clean energy sources, such as solar panels and wind turbines. The electrical system in EV vehicles also uses a significant amount of semiconductors.

The company’s CEO Josh Aviv spoke in support of the new bill, which will fund $52 billion for US semiconductor manufacturing.

It was an absolute honor and pleasure to introduce President Biden and speak out in support of the Chips and Science Act. The legislation is the right bill at the right time to solve on of America’s crucial supply chain problems.

Aviv added:

SparkCharge could not have been happier to play a role in celebrating the President’s leadership on this historic occasion.

Aviv’s company, SparkCharge, will also play a critical role as EV sales ramp up. The more EV charging stations available, the easier it will be to own an EV.

SparkCharge EV chargers Source: SparkCharge

SparkCharge, mobile EV charging company, gears up for rising EV sales

SparkCharge is the first company to provide Charging-as-a-Service (CaaS), or a mobile charging network.

In other words, users can charge their EV whenever, wherever they want to. If you are at the office, home, or out and about, subscribers can have their EV charged on their own time.

The company’s primary product, the Roadie, is a portable DC fast charger for on-demand EV charging. Each battery provides 3.5 Kwh, and the fast charger delivers up to 70 miles per hour.

Perhaps, most importantly, the service works with almost every EV maker with CCS, Tesla, and CHAdeMo compatibility.

Furthermore, SparkCharge has a new EV charging delivery service. The company is offering to charge users EVs where and when they want.

To use the service, subscribers can log in to the company’s Currently app and have SparkCharge come and charge their EV for them. Current locations include Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, and Dallas.

