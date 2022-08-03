Quick Charge Podcast: August 3, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla applies to patent more precise GPS antenna for self-driving and navigation
- Tesla is testing new version of Solar Roof (v3.5) on employee’s homes
- Tesla finally starts taking Model S and Model X orders in Europe again
- Legacy auto BEV growth rate doubles Tesla which drops to 60.9% of total EV market
- I drove a Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance from LA to San Francisco, here’s how it went
- Toyota’s bZ4X recall isn’t going great – company offers car buyback
- GM to expand its Super Cruise network, adding hundreds of thousands of miles of ‘hands-free’ roads
- Faraday Future news suggests financing may be coming soon
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Add Electrek to your Google News feed with one click.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.