Tesla deploys swimming pool at Supercharger station

Tesla has decided to deploy a swimming pool at a Supercharger station in Germany as the automaker is starting to invest more into amenities around its charging stations.

But that’s a whole new level of charging amenities even for Tesla.

Last week, we reported on Tesla deploying new cube lounges at a Supercharger station with automated coffee, food, and more.

The automaker is still exploring options to provide amenities and fun activities for its customers while they wait at charging stations.

With the first cube lounges being deployed at a Supercharger station in Germany, it looks like the country is a test bed for Tesla’s new Supercharger amenities because this new one is also in Germany.

Tesla is deploying an actual mobile swimming pool at its Supercharger station in Hilden, Germany

David from the Tesla Welt Podcast and friend of Electrek sent this video of the swimming pool being installed ahead of the launch coming on Thursday:

The launch of the first Tesla swimming pool at a Supercharger station comes on the same day as the Tesla Cyber Roundup event. Maybe Tesla will announce it as a new product? Who knows?

As you can see, the pool appears to be made out of a container – making it movable.

There are instructions posted by Tesla that seem to indicate that up to 4 people can use the pool at the same time for up to 10 minutes.

It will be open from Thursday through Sunday from 2 P.M to 7 P.M:

That gives you just enough time to put your bathing suit on, jump in for a swim, get out and dry and by that time, your car should be fully charged.

There are also Tesla-branded balls to play with in the pool:

Tesla’s Supercharger station in Hilden is one of the biggest in Germany with 40 chargers (8 Superchargers up to 150kW and 32 Superchargers up to 250kW).

The charger is also equipped with CCS and is one of the first to be open to non-Tesla vehicles in Germany.

It’s also equipped with solar panels and already other amenities, like restaurants (Seed & Greet and Bäcker Schüren).

