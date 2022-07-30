Wheel-E Podcast! Trek e-bikes, Italian e-moped, Nimbus pod-car, Candela flying electric boat & more

This week on Electrek’s Wheel-E podcast, we discuss the most popular news stories from the world of electric bikes and other nontraditional electric vehicles. This time that includes new electric bicycles from Trek, Fantic, and Optibike, plus interesting electric mobility stories covering new electric motorcycles, flying electric boats, and lots more.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Trek releases two new more affordable electric bikes with hub motors and hidden batteries
- New electric bike with massive battery claims to be able to climb Mount Everest on a single charge
- This 28 mph Italian electric bike offers dual batteries on an eye-popping truss frame
- FREY Runner electric bike with hub motor launched as the eMTB brand’s first touring e-bike
- Swytch shows off first pocket-sized electric bike battery for DIY e-bike conversion kit
- Exclusive: Ryvid Anthem unveiled as revolutionary new affordable electric motorcycle in the US
- This 50 MPH fully-enclosed electric vehicle offers car-like convenience in a motorcycle size
- Candela C-8 first flight: Testing the most premium flying electric boat in the world
- Last year I bought a $2,000 electric mini-pickup truck from China. Here’s how it’s holding up
