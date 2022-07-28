Quick Charge Podcast: July 28, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Senate moves forward with EV tax credit reform; Tesla (TSLA) to be included back and more
- Could new Federal EV tax credit crater EV sales until end of the year?
- Tesla deploys cube lounges at Supercharger station with automated coffee, food, and more
- Rivian (RIVN) announces 6% cut in its workforce to focus on production ramp
- Ford introduces 2023 F-150 Lightning Pro SSV: An electric pickup purpose-built for the police
- Lightyear announces Koenigsegg as investor and ‘technology-sharing partner’ for future EVs, like Lightyear 2
