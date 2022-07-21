Quick Charge Podcast: July 21, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla aims to start 4680 battery cell production at Gigafactory Texas this quarter
- Tesla’s energy division achieves record quarter for everything except solar roof
- Ford secured 60 GWh of battery supply to achieve production of 600,000 electric vehicles
- EV reckoning comes to Ford as it cuts 8,000 ICE jobs to focus on electrification
- Ford is testing a robotic EV charger to assist disabled, elderly, and less mobile drivers
