Popular electric Rad Power Bikes now up to $350 off from $1,299 in New Green Deals

RadRover 6 Plus e-bike now $350 off at 2022 low of $1,649

Joining in on all of the other green energy deals post Prime Day, Rad Power Bikes is discounting a pair of its popular e-bikes. Leading the way is the RadRover 6 Plus Electric Fat Tire Bike for $1,649 shipped. Down from its usual $1,999 price tag, today’s offer is delivering a new 2022 low at $350 off. This beats our previous mention by $50 and is also the first discount in months.

Back when we first reviewed the RadRover 6 Plus, we walked away quite impressed, calling it the biggest update Rad Power Bikes has ever launched. As for how that actually stacks up, you’re looking at a 750W motor that can carry 300 pounds of gear at a time; be it groceries from the store or another rider on the rear seat. There’s an over 45-mile range with a 20 MPH top speed, as wel. The 7-speed drivetrain and front suspension adds to the experience, though my favorite aspect has to be the retro stylings.

If you’re in the market for an e-bike with a bit more function, we’re also tracking a discount on the more affordable RadRunner 2. This jack of all trades bike is now down to $1,299 direct from Rad Power and is $200 off its usual $1,499 going rate. Marking a new 2022 low, we last saw this one at $100 off earlier in the spring. Powered by a similar 750W motor as the lead deal, the RadRunner 2 takes on a different approach by building a rack onto the back of the e-bike. Able to carry cargo or a second rider, this can hit top speeds of 20 MPH with a more rugged and utilitarian frame design, much of which we praised in our hands-on review.

Banish gas and oil from summer lawn care with this electric mower

Amazon is now offering the Greenworks 14-inch 48V Cordless Electric Mower for $180.22 shipped. Normally fetching $280, today’s offer is most notably marking a new all-time low. The $100 in savings delivers the best price yet at $9 under our previous mention while providing an even more affordable option for finally ditching gas and oil this summer. Centered around a 14-inch cutting deck, this Greenworks electric mower is on the smaller side but will still make quick work of mid-sized yards thanks to the cord-free and electric design. Bundled alongside the mower itself are a pair of 4Ah batteries with USB charging capabilities to go alongside the dual rapid charger.

Anker’s all-new PowerHouse 1229Wh falls to Amazon low

Headlining all of today’s discounts, Anker’s official Amazon storefront has marked down pricing on a selection of its popular PowerHouse portable power stations. Amongst them, a highlight falls to the 757 PowerHouse 1229Wh at $1,249.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $1,400, today’s offer is marking one of the first discounts to date, is the lowest since it officially launched, and the best price yet Amazon so far thanks to the $150 markdown.

Delivering its most capable portable power station yet, this one just launched earlier in the spring with the ability to dish out 1,500W of power over an array of ports for keeping all of the gear at the campsite, tailgate, or just around the house in a power outage. Alongside six AC outlets, there’s also a pair of 100W USB-C ports, four USB-A slots, and a typically car jack to complement the onboard display.

Hover-1 Blackhawk Electric Scooter falls to one of its best prices

Amazon now offers the Hover-1 Blackhawk Electric Folding Kick Scooter for $529.99 shipped. Normally fetching $600, today’s offer amounts to $70 in savings while also delivering the best Amazon discount to date. We’ve seen it go for less at other retailers in the past, but this is the second-best price to date overall. Riding on a pair of 10-inch high-trip tires, the Hover-1 Backhawk is powered by a 350W motor that can enable up to 18 MPH top speeds. The built-in 36V battery pairs that with a 28-mile range which can be refueled in 6 hours for topping off at the office with a folding design to boot.

