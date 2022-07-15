Hover-1 Formula electric go-kart is on sale at new lows of $1,000 or less, more in New Green Deals

Are you ready to ride around this summer and have some fun? Well, you’ll want to consider picking up Hover-1 Formula electric go-kart that’s on sale from $860 today, with up to $640 in savings depending on which color you choose. It’ll deliver up to 15.5 miles of range and go a maximum of 15 MPH, all without a single drop of gas or oil. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Hover-1’s Formula electric go-kart falls to new Amazon lows

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Formula Electric Go-Kart for $999.99 shipped in two colors. You can also save even more by opting for the blue colorway at $860.32, though shipping there is delayed by one to two months. For comparison, all colorways normally retail for $1,500 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve seen. Also matched at $1,000 on sale today at Best Buy. This go-kart is designed with having a blast in mind. It can reach speeds of 15 MPH and supports up to 330 pounds, meaning both kids and adults can enjoy the ride. The battery will last for around 15.5 miles and the LCD display showcases battery life, speed, and whether you’re in forward or reverse. On top of that, disk brakes ensures that you can come to a stop quickly in almost any scenario.

Sun Joe’s 2,200 PSI 1.6 GPM electric pressure washer is now down to $90 at Amazon (New low)

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe SPX4003-ULT 2,200PSI 1.6GPM Electric Pressure Washer for $89.99 shipped. For comparison, a month ago this same pressure washer cost $190, and it has been in falling in price over the past month with an average going rate of $115. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that this is the perfect way to blast away pollen and get your home nice and clean this summer. Delivering a 14.5A motor that can output up to 2,200 PSI, this pressure washer is also more powerful than other typical electric models. It can also push out 1.6 GPM of water, which is a fairly high flow rate to boot. There’s a twist nozzle that has spray angles ranging from 0° to 45° so you don’t have to worry about changing the tips. You’ll also find that it includes a 20-foot high pressure hose, garden hose adapter, detergent tank, and more.

Greenworks attachment-compatible 48V string trimmer now $207

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 48V 16-inch Brushless Cordless Electric String Trimmer for $207.41 shipped. Down from $250, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time at Amazon. With the two 4Ah batteries that are included here, you’ll get up to 45 minutes of runtime on a single charge, which should be more than enough to edge and trim your entire house. There’s a 16-inch cutting path with .095-inch trimmer line that makes it easy to cut down even larger weeds when trimming. The trigger offers variable speeds and it’s even attachment capable, meaning this tool can be converted to be an edger, pole saw, hedge trimmer, and more. Of course, no gas or oil is required at all for it to function, thanks to the fact that it’s battery-powered.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the Hover-1 electric go-kart deal above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals – smart thermostats, more

After shopping the Hover-1 electric go-kart deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.