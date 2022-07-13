Quick Charge Podcast: July 13, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Aventon: Aventon’s award-winning Pace 500 & 350 set a standard for upright cruiser ebikes with new upgrades and design features. Check out the full line on Aventon’s website.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Panasonic to build battery factory in Kansas to supply Tesla with new 4680 cell, report says
- Tesla battery supplier Panasonic teases impressive increases in capacity
- Aptera asks Congress to make Tesla’s plug and Superchargers the standard for EVs in the US
- Polestar reports 125% increase in electric car sales, becomes a quiet success in EV space
- Rivian and Arrival announce business restructuring, Tesla continues layoffs
- Geely launches new outdoors lifestyle marque Radar Auto to produce electric pickups, SUVs, and ATVs
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.