Chase bank launches EV education website to help customers find and finance a new vehicle

We might have to start looking over our shoulder (but not really), because Chase has launched a new website to educate the masses about EVs. The bank’s new “EV Education Center” is now live and offers consumers answers to common questions in regard to electrified technology and can also help you find a new or used vehicle nearby.

Chase bank is the US consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. ($JPM), serving over 60 million households throughout the country. It currently has a brick and mortar footprint of nearly 4,800 branches across the US.

Believe or not, this is not the first time we’ve covered news from Chase this year. This past April, it announced a partnership with EVgo to pilot DC fast chargers at fifty of its branch locations in the US.

The bank has made recent efforts to minimize the environmental impact of its operations and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its buildings, branches, and data centers by 40% by 2030. Part of this strategy includes the installation of solar panels on its buildings – 400 branches and 125 carports to date.

Part of this strategy now includes education, as Chase’s new website answers common questions about EV adoption and can help you source a new zero-emission vehicle of your own.

Source: Chase Auto

Check out Chase’s EV education website… or stay here

Chase recently shared news of its new EV Education Center website in a press release outlining some of the tools customers can use to their advantage to learn more about EVs and buy one of their own. It shared the following statement:

This Education Center continues JPMorgan Chase’s commitment to advance a sustainable and inclusive economy by helping clients transition to a low-carbon world, supporting the development and scaling of green technologies, and minimizing the environmental impact of its own operations.

This is welcomed news from Electrek as we support any and all forms of EV education and promotion, but if you’re here reading, you’re most likely going to already know all the information Chase is providing. It’s very broad strokes, standard FAQ stuff. Vital, but abundant on the web.

The new website could serve still as a helpful tool to Chase customers however, as they search for more details about EVs. Chase’s car finder website page could be particularly helpful for consumers searching for a new or used EV locally, but even that tool is a bit lacking to be honest.

For example, we noticed several EV-centric brands like Tesla, Rivian, Lucid, and Polestar are not listed as search options. For now, a tool like CarsDirect is still preferred in our opinion. Good on Chase for further promoting EV education though, we support you… but don’t steal our clicks, ok?

