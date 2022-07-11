Best Prime Day 2022 deals: Segway electric scooters, Anker power stations, more

Amazon Prime Day week has arrived, and the team at 9to5Toys will be working around the clock in order to bring you all of the best discounts over the next several days. Alongside Amazon getting in on the savings, various other retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target are also launching their own savings events to compete. Below, you’ll find all of the best Prime Day 2022 deals across a range of categories, like tech, home goods, fashion, and more.

Best Prime Day deals now going live in summer sale

Amazon will be rolling out all of its best Prime Day deals on this landing page through the week. That will include price drops on first-party products like Amazon’s Echo speakers and Fire TV streamers, along with a host of revolving Gold Boxes that will refresh every few hours on Amazon’s Prime Day hub.

Environmentally friendly Cyber Monday deals

Amazon sets the stage

Given that Prime Day is, in fact, Amazon’s shopping event, it’s no surprise that the retailer is setting the pace for all of the savings in 2022 by marking down its in-house gear. So far, deep discounts have already been launched on many of the company’s popular devices, including Echo speakers, Fire TVs, and more.

Featured Deal: EcoFlow is one of the worldwide leaders in energy storage solutions, whether its essential backup power for your home or portable power on the go, plus the solar panels to help keep them going sustainably.

Apple delivers some of the best Prime Day deals

Over on the Apple front for Prime Day, 2022 is already seeing some of the best discounts of the shopping event, courtesy of our favorite Cupertino company. Ranging from the lowest prices to date on M1 machines of both the iPad and MacBook form factors, there are also the best discounts of the year on AirPods, official MagSafe accessories, and more.

Google drops prices on latest Pixel 6 and more

Not to be outdone, Google is also rolling out some of the best discounts of the year in honor of Prime Day this year. Ranging from its latest flagship handset to Assistant-enabled smart home gear from Nest to earbuds and other accessories, the deals live down below deliver new all-time lows across many of the releases.

General Tech:

As far as other technology goes, Prime Day is usually one of the best times of the year, and 2022 is of course no exception. This time around, you’ll be able to save on the latest from brands like Samsung, Sony, Eve, Philips Hue, JBL, Nintendo, and many others. Our favorite discounts live so far are detailed down below, most of which are sitting at new all-time lows.

Home Goods:

Yet another category that always seems to get some of the best deals for Prime Day is home goods, and we’re already tracking some exciting offers. With the usual brands like Keurig, ECOVACS, and SodaStream leading the way, the next few days are sure to see deep summer savings on just about every way to upgrade your kitchen imaginable.

Best Prime Day fashion deals:

