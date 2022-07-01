Podcast: Cadillac Lyriq test drive, Tesla Plaid speed record, Giga Texas ramp, more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discuss our Cadillac Lyriq test drive, a Tesla Model S Plaid achieving a new top speed record, Giga Texas ramping up, and more.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Cadillac Lyriq first drive: A year early and dollar long at $60K
- Tesla Model S Plaid breaks 200 mph top speed for the first time
- Tesla ramps up Gigafactory Texas to thousands of units per week, adds new Model Y version
- Tesla files to expand Gigafactory Texas with giant new building
- VW CEO believes Tesla will be weakened by ramping up 3 Gigafactories simultaneously
- 15,000 Tesla vehicles are already in the hands of Uber drivers through Hertz deal
- Tesla Megapacks are about to replace Hawaii’s last remaining coal plant
- See leaked photos of Hyundai’s Ioniq 6 before June 29 reveal
- Drako Dragon: A new 1.9-sec 0-60 mph electric hypercar in a luxury SUV format
- GM teases proving ground image of Chevy Silverado EV, street testing to follow
