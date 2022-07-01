BLACK+DECKER 40V electric string trimmer/edger and blower now $110, more in New Green Deals

It’s time to consider what tools are still in your garage that are powered by gas and oil. While you might already have replaced your mower or other larger tools, like chainsaws or hedge trimmers, is your string trimmer and blower still gas-powered? Well, if so, then BLACK+DECKER’s 2-tool electric string trimmer and blower combo kit will help you finish (or start) the transition at just $110. The string trimmer also functions as a edger should you need it. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Woot is offering a selection of BLACK+DECKER 40V MAX yard tools on sale for the weekend. One of our favorite discounts is the 2-tool 40V Cordless Electric String Trimmer and Blower Combo Kit for $110.37 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $185 at Amazon, you’ll find that today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for this kit. Ready to overhaul and replace two components of your yard care setup, today’s deal is the perfect way to start ditching gas and oil in your garage. The cordless 40V trimmer can rotate to convert to a wheeled edger as well, which means you can easily tackle multiple projects with just a single tool. Then, when you’re done, the blower will help make cleanup a breeze as well. Plus, both tools are part of BLACK+DECKER’s 40V lineup of tools, which allow the included battery to be used on a variety of tools.

Razor’s youth electric dirt bike falls to Amazon low at $185.50 with 14 MPH top speed

Amazon is offering the Razor Electric Dirt Bike SX350 for $185.59 shipped. For comparison, both Razor direct and Best Buy sell this model for $380 and it normally goes for $230 or more at Amazon. You’ll find that this electric dirt bike is inspired by Jeremy McGrath, the “winningest supercross rider in history.” The SX350 is a scale model of his iconic bike that’s made with younger riders in mind. It features a top speed of 14 MPH and can go for up to 30 minutes of continuous use before it’s time to charge. Plus, the 12-inch pneumatic knobby tires are perfect for off-road riding.

Greenworks July 4th sale takes extra 20% off electric mowers, trimmers, more at 2022 lows

Greenworks is ending the work week today by launching its annual July 4th sale. Discounting nearly its entire collection of popular electric tools in the process, applying code IDSA20 at checkout will take an extra 20% off sitewide with a small list of exclusions. A highlight this time around falls to the Greenworks 48V 14-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower at $264 shipped. Normally fetching $370, today’s offer is already $40 off with today’s discount dropping the price even further to a new 2022 low of $106 off. Delivering plenty of power in a more compact design, this 14-inch electric mower is powered by a pair of included 24V batteries that keep the cutting sessions going for 45 minutes. Alongside a 5-position adjustable height design, there’s also mulching and rear bagging capabilities all without having to get gas or oil in the picture. Head to 9to5Toys for more.

Save $150 on Segway’s summer-ready electric Ninebot Kickscooter Max at $750 (2022 low)

Wellbots is currently offering the Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max for $749.99 shipped when code DAD150 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $900, today’s offer is matching the 2022 low at $150 off while undercutting Amazon’s concurrent discount by $130. With summer weather setting in, now is the perfect time to lock-in an electric ride for the upcoming months and Segway’s Ninebot Max delivers just the solution. This electric scooter arrives with a 350W motor that can have you cruising up and down the streets at up to 18.6 MPH. There’s also a 40-mile range for handling everything from trips to the store to everyday work commuting, or even just joyrides around the block.

New Tesla deals

