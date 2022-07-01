BLACK+DECKER 40V electric string trimmer/edger and blower now $110, more in New Green Deals

It’s time to consider what tools are still in your garage that are powered by gas and oil. While you might already have replaced your mower or other larger tools, like chainsaws or hedge trimmers, is your string trimmer and blower still gas-powered? Well, if so, then BLACK+DECKER’s 2-tool electric string trimmer and blower combo kit will help you finish (or start) the transition at just $110. The string trimmer also functions as a edger should you need it. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Replace three gas-powered tools with two battery alternatives
Woot is offering a selection of BLACK+DECKER 40V MAX yard tools on sale for the weekend. One of our favorite discounts is the 2-tool 40V Cordless Electric String Trimmer and Blower Combo Kit for $110.37 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $185 at Amazon, you’ll find that today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for this kit. Ready to overhaul and replace two components of your yard care setup, today’s deal is the perfect way to start ditching gas and oil in your garage. The cordless 40V trimmer can rotate to convert to a wheeled edger as well, which means you can easily tackle multiple projects with just a single tool. Then, when you’re done, the blower will help make cleanup a breeze as well. Plus, both tools are part of BLACK+DECKER’s 40V lineup of tools, which allow the included battery to be used on a variety of tools.
Razor’s youth electric dirt bike falls to Amazon low at $185.50 with 14 MPH top speed
Amazon is offering the Razor Electric Dirt Bike SX350 for $185.59 shipped. For comparison, both Razor direct and Best Buy sell this model for $380 and it normally goes for $230 or more at Amazon. You’ll find that this electric dirt bike is inspired by Jeremy McGrath, the “winningest supercross rider in history.” The SX350 is a scale model of his iconic bike that’s made with younger riders in mind. It features a top speed of 14 MPH and can go for up to 30 minutes of continuous use before it’s time to charge. Plus, the 12-inch pneumatic knobby tires are perfect for off-road riding.
Greenworks July 4th sale takes extra 20% off electric mowers, trimmers, more at 2022 lows
Greenworks is ending the work week today by launching its annual July 4th sale. Discounting nearly its entire collection of popular electric tools in the process, applying code IDSA20 at checkout will take an extra 20% off sitewide with a small list of exclusions. A highlight this time around falls to the Greenworks 48V 14-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower at $264 shipped. Normally fetching $370, today’s offer is already $40 off with today’s discount dropping the price even further to a new 2022 low of $106 off. Delivering plenty of power in a more compact design, this 14-inch electric mower is powered by a pair of included 24V batteries that keep the cutting sessions going for 45 minutes. Alongside a 5-position adjustable height design, there’s also mulching and rear bagging capabilities all without having to get gas or oil in the picture. Head to 9to5Toys for more.
Save $150 on Segway’s summer-ready electric Ninebot Kickscooter Max at $750 (2022 low)
Wellbots is currently offering the Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max for $749.99 shipped when code DAD150 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $900, today’s offer is matching the 2022 low at $150 off while undercutting Amazon’s concurrent discount by $130. With summer weather setting in, now is the perfect time to lock-in an electric ride for the upcoming months and Segway’s Ninebot Max delivers just the solution. This electric scooter arrives with a 350W motor that can have you cruising up and down the streets at up to 18.6 MPH. There’s also a 40-mile range for handling everything from trips to the store to everyday work commuting, or even just joyrides around the block.
New Tesla deals
- SimpleTire offers up to 20% off thousands of tires
- Discount Tire offers up to $100 off or more on Cooper, Bridgestone, and other tires
- Model 3 CupHolderHero: $12 (Reg. $14)
- Spigen OneTap MagSafe car mounts now up to 38% off starting at $27 via Amazon
- Bring MagSafe to your ride with iOttie’s premium Velox car mount at $42.50
New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts
If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.
- GEN3 discounts all of its in-stock e-bikes to $899 in latest sale (Save $300)
- Rad Power Bikes takes $200 off classic 45-mile range e-bikes at 2022 lows of $1,399
- Juiced e-bikes 0% APR financing available
- RUNDEER 750W E-Bike: $1,100 (Reg. $1,400) | Amazon
- Micah Toll’s favorite low-cost folding electric bike, the Lectric XP 2.0: $999 (Reg. $1,099)
- Kent Electric Pedal Assist Mountain Bike: $698 (Reg. $998)
- Gotrax’s just-released G MAX electric scooter sees first discount at $100 off, more
Additional New Green Deals – smart thermostats, more
After shopping the electric string trimmer deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.
- TP-Link’s all-new energy monitoring HomeKit smart plugs drop to $36.50 for four (Reg. $50)
- Vitamix odorless FoodCycler compost breaks down scraps in hours at $297.50 (Reg. $400)
- Anker’s PowerHouse 200 powers your camping kit with $100 discount to $160
- Add a 200W solar panel to your home for $133 at Amazon
- clip the on-page coupon and use the code 15Y2OLI5 at checkout
- Snapper’s 82V electric mower falls to best price in years at $479
- Sun Joe’s 2,200 PSI 1.6 GPM electric pressure washer falls to new low at Amazon of $126
