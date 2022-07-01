The Boring Company’s Las Vegas Loop with Tesla vehicles connects to its first resort

The Boring Company’s Las Vegas Loop with Tesla vehicles traveling in tunnels, the first commercial application of its transportation system, has now connected to its first resort on the strip. This marks the beginning of the city-wide loop.

The Las Vegas Convention Center Loop is The Boring Company’s first full-scale loop project currently in commercial use. Elon Musk’s tunneling startup completed the $50 million project in just over a year.

A Boring Company Loop system consists of tunnels in which Tesla electric vehicles travel at high speeds between stations to transport people within a city.

While the ambition is to have complex tunnel systems underneath entire cities, the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop is only 1.5 miles long with three stops, but the hope has always been to eventually connect it to a larger Loop system under broader Las Vegas, especially the Strip and the airport.

Last year, The Boring Company got the green light from the city of Las Vegas for a city-wide 29-mile tunnel system that is going to cover the entire strip and link it to the airport along with a few other popular locations in Sin City.

Before the city-wide project was approved, Resorts World Las Vegas, one of the newest resorts on the strip, already contracted The Boring Company to build a loop system to connect to the convention center loop.

Today, the resort and the Boring Company officially launched the new section of the loop system:

Today, Resorts World Las Vegas & The Boring Companyofficially unveiled the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop passenger station, providing direct underground access to the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) in an enjoyable, efficient and environmentally friendly way in minutes in all-electric Teslas.

It’s the first of 55 stops outside of the loop system built specifically for the LVCC.

They released a few images of the Loop station and the fleet of Tesla vehicles servicing it:

With now two locations, the vision of an actual city-wide Boring Company Loop is becoming a reality. The company’s tunnel boring machines are now going to go back underground to continue down the strip.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.