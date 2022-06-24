The world’s most powerful wind turbine will make its debut in Scotland

Spanish-German wind giant Siemens Gamesa has been awarded a firm order for 60 of its SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbines, which will be installed at the 882-MW Moray West offshore wind farm in Scotland. It will be the first installation of the world’s most powerful wind turbine, which has 14.7 megawatts (MW) of capacity.

World’s most powerful wind turbine

A service agreement is also included in the order for the offshore wind farm, which will be located in Scotland’s Moray Firth.

All 180 Siemens Gamesa B108 IntegralBlades – that’s 60 turbines x 3 108-meter-long blades each – will be produced at the company’s offshore blade factory in Hull, England. Each SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbine will feature a rotor diameter of 222 meters.

To get an idea of the wind turbine’s size, have a look at the prototype of the SG 14-222 DD in this short video:

A rapid deployment timeline targets installation of the first machines in 2024, with first power expected to be produced in 2024.

As Electrek reported in December 2021, the SG 14-222 DD’s prototype offshore wind turbine produced its first electricity and delivered it to the grid at the test center in Østerild, Denmark.

It’s likely that Siemens Gamesa’s 14.7-MW turbines won’t hold the “most powerful” title for long. In February 2021, as Electrek reported, Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas announced the launch of its new offshore wind turbine – the V236-15.0MW. On June 7, Vestas announced that it had secured a conditional order agreement to supply 64 V235-15.0 MW wind turbines for EnBW’s 900 MW He Dreiht offshore wind farm in Germany in 2025.

Photo: Siemens Gamesa

