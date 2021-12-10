Siemens Gamesa’s massive 14 MW offshore wind turbine produces its first electricity

Spanish-German wind giant Siemens Gamesa’s SG 14-222 DD prototype offshore wind turbine has produced its first electricity and delivered it to the grid at the test center in Østerild, Denmark.

Siemens Gamesa 14 MW offshore wind turbine

The SG 14-222 DD is a 14 megawatt (MW) offshore wind turbine with a capacity of up to 15 MW with Power Boost.

It features a 222-meter (728 feet) diameter rotor, 108-meter-long (354-feet-long) B108 blades that are cast in a single piece, and a swept area of 39,000 square meters (419,792 square feet).

It can provide enough energy to power around 18,000 households annually.

Siemens Gamesa writes:

By increasing the rotor diameter to 222 meters with 108 meter-long blades, the SG 14-222 DD delivers more than 25% [annual energy production] AEP compared to its predecessor With every new generation of our offshore direct drive turbine technology – which uses fewer moving parts than geared turbines – component improvements have enabled greater performance while maintaining reliability. We are able to reduce time to market of the SG 14-222 DD thanks to standardized processes and a fully developed supply chain. Enabling high volume production at low risk. The serial production is planned for 2024.

Race to be “world’s largest”

Intentional or not, there appears to be a race between wind turbine manufacturers for the title of “world’s largest.”

In February, as Electrek reported, Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas announced the launch of its new offshore wind turbine – the V236-15.0MW. It stole the title from US conglomerate GE’s 14MW Haliade-X to become the world’s largest offshore wind turbine.

A single Vestas V236-15.0 MW is capable of producing 80 GWh per year, depending on site-specific conditions. The rotor diameter is 236 meters (774 feet). One turbine will sweep an area of 43,743 square meters (470,845 square feet) and will have capacity to power 20,000 households.

Read more: A Chinese company is building a colossal 16 MW offshore wind turbine

Photo: Siemens Gamesa

