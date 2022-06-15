Tesla tops the list of most satisfied customers in the entire auto industry

Tesla has topped the list of most satisfied customers in the entire auto industry, with Model 3 taking the top spot for for all cars globally.

Zutobi released a report tracking four different car owner rating reports from Parkers, HonestJohn, Autotrader, and Edmunds in order to put together a global owner happiness tracker.

Tesla topped the list as the highest-rated brand:

Tesla has scored the highest average ratings from all the brands on our list, with a 4.53 average rating. Tesla is an American automotive company specializing in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles and has skyrocketed in popularity over recent years.

Here are the top five brands in the rankings:

Rank Brand Average Rating (out of 5) 1 Tesla 4.53 2 Land Rover 4.30 3 Mazda 4.30 4 Peugeot 4.27 5 BMW 4.25

Tesla achieved this high rating thanks to the Model 3, which topped the list for vehicle models:

Tesla’s Model 3 takes the top spot for the highest-rated car on our list, scoring an average rating of 4.53 across the four publications we looked at. It’s clear then why the Model 3 is Tesla’s top-selling car and one of the world’s best electric cars right now.

Here are the top 10 vehicles with the best ratings for owners satisfaction:

Rank Car Model Parkers average rating HonestJohn average rating AutoTrader average rating Edmunds average rating Average rating (out of 5) 1 Tesla Model 3 4.6 5 4.5 4 4.53 2 Volvo XC40 3.9 5 4.6 4.5 4.50 3 Ford Puma 4.3 5 4 – 4.43 4 Peugeot 208 4.7 4 4.5 – 4.40 5 Volkswagen Polo 3.7 5 4.5 – 4.40 6 Land Rover Discovery 4 5 4 4.5 4.38 7 Peugeot 3008 4.3 4 4.7 – 4.33 8 Toyota Corolla 3.6 5 4 4.7 4.33 9 Mazda CX-5 4.3 3.9 4.7 4.3 4.30 10 BMW 3 Series 4.5 4 4 4.5 4.25

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.