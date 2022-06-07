Evelo launches new ‘comfort cruiser’ 25 mph electric bike with throttle-enabled mid-drive motor

Electric bike manufacturer Evelo is back with a brand-new model known as the Evelo Galaxy SL. The updated model is designed as a comfort cruiser that should be ideal for a wide range of riders.

With a laid-back frame and relaxed riding style, the Galaxy SL exudes cruiser vibes.

It also does what many other cruisers can’t: opens the door to less vertically gifted riders. The Evelo Galaxy SL is rated for riders from 4’10” to 5’10” (147-178 cm), meaning it joins a short list of e-bikes for short riders. A short short list, if you will.

Designed to feel light and nimble, the 54 lb. (24.5 kg) electric bike rolls on somewhat smaller than usual CST Cyclops 24″ x 2.4″ tires.

There’s no suspension in the frame or fork, but the spring saddle and 2.4″ tires should combine to give a decently smooth ride as long as the beach path isn’t cratered. Adding a simple suspension seat post might make the ride just a bit nicer, though the stock Selle Royal saddle is already a nice piece of kit.

Evelo Galaxy SL

Powering the Evelo Galaxy SL is a Dapu 500W mid-drive motor that puts out 740 peak watts of power and 95 Nm of torque. The motor should get the e-bike up to a maximum speed of 25 mph (40 km/h).

The mid-motor uses a KMC chain to drive an Enviolo continuously variable transmission (CVT) that should allow riders to dial in the exact gear ratio of their preference.

A torque sensor is included in the mid-drive motor to provide the most natural-feeling pedal assist, though riders will also find a throttle on the handlebars that can be used to activate the motor without any pedaling input required.

Evelo claims a maximum range of 50 miles (80 km) from the 36V and 13Ah battery. With just 468 Wh of capacity though, don’t expect to get that range while riding on throttle only. You’ll have to rely on a lower level of pedal assist to achieve that maximum range figure.

Along with the torque-sensing mid-drive motor and Enviolo CVT, other nice parts included on the bike include Zoom hydraulic disc brakes (180mm front rotor and 160mm rear rotor), 3.7″ color display, included rack and fenders, and included LED lights.

The Evelo Galaxy SL is currently priced at $3,499, marked down from its MSRP of $3,699 for pre-orders that are expected to ship in August.

Electrek’s Take

While there are some nice aspects to this bike, and I also appreciate seeing more options for short riders (my wife would love the low standover of this e-bike, as she’s a low cruiser fan), the price feels a tad bit steep. Yes, you get that nice motor, an excellent transmission, and some nice brakes, but the battery is rather small and there’s no real suspension going on here. Plus, 2014 called and it wants its rack battery back.

On the other hand, Evelo offers a four-year warranty, which is largely unmatched in the industry, so you are also paying for longer service and support than you would get elsewhere. And the Evelo bikes that we’ve tested in the past have earned some pretty good marks, so the company is obviously doing things right.

Ultimately, if you’re looking for a comfortable bike designed for a shorter rider but still want a high-end drivetrain, the Evelo Galaxy SL could still be a great option.

