Amazon Renogy Gold Box from $102 has flexible solar panels at $111, more in New Green Deals

Are you ready to finally start building or overhauling your solar setup? Well, Amazon is helping you out with a number of Renogy discounts today in its Gold Box that has items starting at just $102. Our favorite deal here is the flexible solar panel that’s down to $111, which is both a new all-time low and $69 below its normal going rate. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Overhaul your solar setup with Renogy flexible solar panel at $111

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering quite a few Renogy solar discounts priced as low as $102 shipped. Our top pick is the 100W 12V Flexible Solar Panel for $110.88. For comparison, this solar panel normally sells for $180 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Renogy’s flexible solar panel is ready to handle any task you need. Sometimes, there are places that you want solar power but a traditional fixed-frame panel just won’t work. Well, Renogy’s panel is extremely flexible and you can even mount it on curved roofs, like that of an airstream. It also weighs 70% less than conventional solar panels, and is around 95% thinner than its rigid counterpart. Plus, it can output up to 100W in direct sunlight and is built to withstand winds of up to 2400Pa and snow loads of up to 5400Pa. Shop the rest of Amazon’s solar Gold Box at this landing page.

Google’s latest Nest Smart Thermostat falls to new all-time low at $60 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $129)

Best Buy is offering the Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Nest Smart Thermostat for $59.99 shipped. Originally $129 and going for $126 at Amazon right now, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This smart thermostat is made to work without a C wire in most homes, though there are a few specific setups you’ll need that extra wire for, like heat pump systems, cooling only, and a few others. Nest’s latest Smart Thermostat is made to help you save cash on heating and cooling, designed to turn itself down when you leave so you’re not conditioning an empty home. You’ll also find that it supports Google Assistant voice voice commands, programming and automations, and a smartphone app that lets you configure it while at home or away. Plus, the Savings Finder gives tips on ways that you can save and suggest tweaks to your schedule to help you maximize your heating and cooling efforts. Ships with a 90-day warranty. You can take a closer look in our hands-on review.

Amazon offers Greenworks gear from $22: Cordless mower all-time low, more up to 42% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 42% off Greenworks and Sun Joe outdoor electric tools. You can score the Greenworks 24V 13-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $164 shipped. Regularly $220, this is 25% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Alongside the included 4.0Ah USB battery and charger, this all-electric solution does away with annoying gas and oil setups with 30 minutes of completely tether-free operation. Features include the 13-inch rust-resistant deck, a single lever 7-position height adjustment, and a 2-in-1 design that supports both mulching or rear bag action for the grass clippings. The 3-year mower and battery warranty is nice touch as well. Head to 9to5Toys for more Greenworks and Sun Joe deals.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the flexible solar panel in today’s lead deal, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals – portable power stations, more

After shopping the flexible solar panel deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.