M8 electric trains replace diesel trains on Connecticut’s Shore Line East line

Kawasaki M8 Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) electric trains began to run on Connecticut’s Shore Line East this week.

New electric trains in Connecticut

Shore Line East provides daily service from New Haven to New London. It has connecting service to New York City through Metro-North’s New Haven Line, which has had M8 EMU trains for more than a decade.

The electric M8s are a substantial improvement over the older diesel-powered train sets. They emit no carbon emissions and include additional amenities such as electrical outlets at each seat, brighter interior spaces, updated restrooms, higher back seats, and improved luggage racks.

The M8 is able to pick up 750 V DC power from bottom-contact third rail. The overhead wire is at 25 kV AC (60 Hz) power from catenary for operation along the Shore Line East route.

The M8 rail car’s red exterior is in keeping with the traditional exterior of the New Haven Line rail cars.

Special shout out to Deputy Commissioner @geucalitto, Public Transportation Bureau Chief Rich Andreski, Rail Administrator Rich Jankovich, and the entire #CTDOT team who worked tirelessly to bring M8 Electric Trains to @shorelineeast. What a ride! #TIMEFORCT pic.twitter.com/FeoWiceeSh — Connecticut Department of Transportation (@CTDOTOfficial) May 23, 2022

During a ceremonial unveiling on Tuesday, Connecticut transportation commissioner Joe Giulietti said:

Electric trains on Shore Line East have been talked about for many years, and there were a lot of hurdles to overcome. Beyond the direct environmental benefit, these trains are quieter inside and out, offer a more comfortable ride, and have improved amenities I know riders will enjoy. I hope the public will come out and try the Shore Line East service. These cars have the ability to be able to provide a commuter rail service that operates at 100 miles per hour.

Read more: These 5 new state laws move the US closer to clean energy

Photo: Btian P. Dorsam – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0

UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.