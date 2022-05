RYOBI’s 54-inch riding mower handles 3.5 acres per charge at $400 off, more in New Green Deals

Don’t let your yard work be a source of pollution this summer by using gas-powered lawn care tools. Today only, Home Depot is discounting quite a few lawn care tools, including a massive RYOBI 54-inch riding mower, at up to $400 off. We have a few of our top picks down below, which includes the 54-inch riding mower down below, helping you get rid of gas and oil from your yard care routine. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Home Depot’s 1-day sale helps you remove gas and oil from yard chores

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering a wide range of RYOBI and other outdoor lawn tools with up to $400 in savings. Our top pick is the RYOBI 48V 54-inch 115Ah Riding Zero Turn Electric Mower at $5,099 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally spend $5,499 for this setup and today’s deal comes within $100 of our last mention from April.

Now that we’re solidly into lawn mowing season, you might be ready to make your yard chores easier all around. Well, this massive RYOBI riding mower can cut a path 54-inches wide in a single pass, which can cut your time spent outdoors by a large margin depending on what your current mower is. The 115Ah battery allows it to handle up to 3.5 acres on a single charge and the integrated LED headlights allow you to mow day or night. Of course, since it’s electric, there’s no gas or oil required here like traditional mowers in this price range. You’ll find quite a few other deals, like this bundle with an 18V 13-inch mower and string trimmer for $58 off, over on Home Depot’s landing page right here.

Greenworks 48V 21-inch self-propelled electric mower hits low at $331

Prefer Greenworks for yard tools? Then don’t worry about the RYOBI riding mower above, and see that Amazon is offering the Greenworks 48V 21-inch Self-Propelled Electric Lawn Mower for $331.20 shipped. Normally $525 at Amazon, our last mention was $425 during an exclusive sale and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that this mower utilizes dual 24V POWERALL batteries for a combined 48V of power. This mower is made for those who have small to medium yards and can run for up to 70 minutes at a time with four fully charged batteries. Plus, it’s self-propelled and rear-wheel driven to make it easy to use and it has a 4-in-1 system that allows you to mulch, bag, discharge, and even a turbo function for leaf pickup. Of course, you won’t have to use a single drop of oil or gas with this mower either. Take a closer look at this mower in our Tested with 9to5Toys hands-on review.

Delfast Top 3.0 electric dirt bike with 200 mile range now $100 off

Wellbots is offering the Delfast Top 3.0 Electric Dirt Bike for $6,499 shipped with the code DELFAST100 at checkout. This is down from its $6,799 launch price and $6,599 going rate, today’s discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. When it comes pre premium electric bikes/dirt bikes, today’s deal is fairly close to the top in pricing. However, that comes with a lot of benefits and features. The most notable premium feature of the Delfast Top 3.0 electric dirt bike is that it can go for around 200 miles on a single charge. That’s right. 200 miles. One charge. That means you can take this bike at up to 50 MPH offroad and 20 MPH on the road due to it being a class 2 e-bike.

Either way you choose to ride, the Delfast Top 3.0 electric dirt bike can take you on a 100 mile each way trip without the battery dying, which is pretty nice. The tires are ready to go offroad and there are even pedals should the battery die a few blocks from home so you don’t have to walk the bike back. So, if you’re looking for a high-end, premium electric dirt bike that can travel 200 miles on a single charge? The Delfast Top 3.0 is essentially your best option. Take a deeper dive in our announcement coverage. However, there’s another electric dirt bike deal below that saves even more if you don’t need 200 miles of range on a single charge.

This corded electric leaf blower is just $45 for your yard care routine

To pair well with your new RYOBI riding mower, Avid Power (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a deal on its its Corded 12A 600CFM Electric Leaf Blower for $44.99 shipped for Prime members only. This is a $10 discount from its normal $55 going rate and marks the best price that we’ve seen for this model since November when it hit $40. Though you might not be dealing with falling leaves right now, a blower can easily help with spring and summer chores around the house. After mowing the yard, you can use it to blow clippings back into your grass to clean up and it can even be used to clear out a workshop with dust all over the place. Plus, you’ll have it ready to use come fall. This model uses no gas or oil, which makes it a greener and quieter alternative to fossil fuel-powered models. Plus, since it’s corded, you won’t ever have to worry about charging a battery either.

Goal Zero annual sale takes up to $600 off Yeti power stations, Nomad solar panels, more

With Memorial Day on the horizon, Goal Zero is launching its annual spring sale and discounting nearly its entire collection of off-grid gear in the process. Available via its own online storefront and Amazon, you’ll be able to take 20% off almost all of its popular Yeti portable power stations, Nomad solar panels, and ways to bring some electric backups to your campsite, tailgate, or just for around the house. Time and time again here at 9to5Toys we’ve walked away impressed from hands-on reviews on Goal Zero gear, and now is your best chance of the year to save across the lineup. Head to 9to5Toys for all of our top picks.

EGO’s 56V 21-inch electric lawn mower makes yard chores easy at $549

If you’re not a fan of the RYOBI riding mower above, then Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 21-inch 56V Self-Propelled Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $549 shipped. For comparison, this model regularly fetches $650 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked there. While we’ve seen similar models of this mower go for less in the past, today’s deal is notable for a few reasons. To start with, there’s two 4Ah batteries included which can last for up to 65 minutes per charge. But, most notably is the inclusion of a fast charger this time around, which is made to top off the battery quicker than your traditional charger. On top of that, it features three functions in one as it can mulch, bag, or discharge, and the self-propelled drive goes from 1.3 to 3.1 MPH. There are also built-in LED headlights on as well as a weather-resistant construction. Of course, with no gas or oil required, and the included fast charger, this mower will always be ready to tackle your lawn chores with ease.

