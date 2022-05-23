Quick Charge Podcast: May 23, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla Model Y caught on fire while driving; driver claimed to have to break window to get out
- Tesla lobbies for anyone with solar and batteries to participate in Texas’ energy market
- Tesla is back to ramping up Gigafactory Shanghai to new production records
- Elon Musk says Tesla will have self-driving cars without the need for human drivers this time next year
- Tesla files plans for diner/drive-in theater supercharger on Santa Monica Blvd. in Hollywood
