Quick Charge Podcast: May 19, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Elon Musk accused of sexual misconduct, CEO preemptively called it ‘Democratic dirty tricks campaign’
- Tesla is building one of the world’s largest Supercharger stations in the Mojave Desert
- Tesla (TSLA) stock has fallen and some important investors appear to panic
- Tesla might not love California, but California still loves Tesla
- Tesla releases new Full Self-Driving Beta update, and it’s a big one
- Honda teases Prologue EV alongside plans to hasten lumbering electrification strategy
- Bentley CEO promises first EV will scream luxury at 1400 HP and redonkulous 1.5 sec 0-60
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.