Quick Charge Podcast: May 18, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla expands Supercharger pilot program for non-Tesla EV owners to several more European countries
- Tesla (TSLA) falls off the S&P 500 ESG index as Elon Musk trashes the system
- Tesla starts to offer Giga Texas Model Y to some customers for faster delivery
- Tesla increases top speed of Autopilot with ‘Tesla Vision’ to 85 mph
- Elon Musk announces ‘Tesla AI Day #2’ with ‘many cool updates’
- Electrify America announces new solar energy farm that can generate up to 75 MegaWatts
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.