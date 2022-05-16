GEN3’s Stride e-bike with step-thru design and 40-mile range now $1,100, more in New Green Deals

Are you tired of high gas prices? Well, GEN3’s Stride step-thru e-bike is a great way to sidestep those while still getting around town with ease. It can travel as far as 40 miles on a single charge and ride at up to 20 MPH, making it a great way traverse the city this spring or summer. Right now it’s on sale for $400 off, dropping to just $1,100 shipped at Best Buy, which is the first discount we’ve seen so far this year. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

GEN3’s Stride step-thru e-bike features 40 miles of range

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the GEN3 Stride Step-Thru E-bike for $1,099.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Down $400 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked and is the first discount we’ve seen in 2022. The GEN3 Stride e-bike allows you to ride around town without using a single drop of gas or oil, which is great in this day and age with the cost of fuel. There’s a 500W motor that has five different pedal assist levels that allow you to ride at up to 20 MPH with ease. This means you can easily ride up a hill with the bike doing most of the hard work and your pedaling not have to change. You can even ride for up to 40 miles on a single charge of the GEN3 Stride e-bike, which means you can get to and from work without having to plug back in.

ONYX RCR e-bike sports 60 MPH max speeds and at least 75-mile range at 2022 low of $250 off

Wellbots is offering the ONYX RCR 60 MPH E-bike on sale from $4,099 shipped when you use the code RCR250 at checkout. The spec we recommend picking up is the Silver with Indicators, 41Ah battery, and 5A Charger for $5,353 with the aforementioned code. This setup normally retails for $5,803 and is on sale for $5,603 from ONYX directly right now. Today’s deal marks one of the first times we’ve seen this e-bike on sale and drops it to an all-new 2022 low that we’ve tracked.

Designed to be your go-to e-bike and moped, the ONYX RCR has quite a few tricks up its sleeve. We’ll start with top speed. Normally, e-bikes max out somewhere in the range of 20 to 25 MPH, though some can reach around 35 to 40 MPH. Well, the ONYX RCR can hit speeds of up to 60 MPH on streets and 40 MPH offroad. This means you can travel with normal traffic (should your state’s laws allow it) and use this as a moped to get to and from work, class, or anywhere else. Plus, opting for the 41Ah battery delivers double the range of the 23Ah option. That’s right, you can go up to 150 miles on a single charge, so long as you stay in ECO mode and don’t push the e-bike too hard. However, just knowing that your e-bike isn’t limited by a 20 or 50 mile range is great, and the integrated display will let you know when the battery is running low. Take a deeper dive in our hands-on review.

Bring Jackery’s Explorer 300 portable power station to cookouts, campsites, more at $270

Jackery’s official Amazon storefront now offers its Explorer 300 Portable Power Station for $269.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $300, this is a new 2022 low at $30 off while beating the previous price cut by $10. This is also only the third notable discount of the year, as well. Featuring a 293Wh lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a pair of 300W pure sine wave AC outlets, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port. Not to mention a 60W USB-C output, too! Ideal for everything from camping trips this spring to tailgates through the end of fall, Jackery’s Explorer 300 delivers plenty of power in a convenient and transportable package.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Kobalt string trimmer and e-bike deals above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.