Quick Charge Podcast: May 14, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla tries to help Texas electric grid amid heatwave with in-car alert
- Tesla abandons plans to enter the Indian market for now
- Elon Musk put Twitter deal on hold until it proves less than 5% of accounts are fake – is he getting cold feet?
- Rivian issues its first recall for R1T electric pickup truck, 500 trucks are affected by airbag problem
- Most electric cars are cheaper to own from day one – report
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.