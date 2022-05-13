Podcast: Ford F-150 Lightning first drive, Tesla opening Supercharger network, Rivian earnings, and more
This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discuss our first drive of the Ford F-150 Lightning, Tesla’s plan to open its Supercharger network, Rivian’s Q1 2022 earnings, and more.
- Ford F-150 Lightning first drive: This is BIG
- Ford hints at bringing LFP batteries to Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning
- Elon Musk is looking to finance Twitter acquisition without loans backed by Tesla shares as price falls
- Tesla will add CCS connectors to Supercharger stations in the US, says Elon Musk
- Elon Musk: Tesla might stop taking orders on some vehicles because of long delivery times
- Tesla significantly increases its battery recycling capacity, but only a few owner battery packs are coming back
- Tesla abandons plans to enter the Indian market for now
- Rivian (RIVN) Q1 2022 results – $1.5b loss, 10K new orders, reaffirms 25K production guidance
- VW wants to resurrect Scout as a Rivian-like off-road EV brand
- Hyundai confirms plans for a new electric car factory in the US
