Fucare launches wild-looking new 28 MPH Gemini electric bikes with dual batteries for long range

Fucare’s new Gemini X electric bike pairs a novel looking trellis-style frame with some high performance electric bike parts to create a fast Class 3 e-bike that looks at home on both the streets and the trails.

The frame is rated for 400 lb (181 kg) of load and gives the Gemini X a look all its own, at least for now. We rarely see e-bikes rated for such heavy loads, though we also rarely see e-bikes with this frame design.

Part truss bridge, part Erector Set, the frame uses narrow diameter tubes that wrap around the forward-mounted 48V battery while still leaving an open area on top to allow for battery removal.

A second battery is housed just behind the seat tube, resulting in a combined 20.8 Ah. With 998 Wh of total battery capacity, Fucare claims a lofty 55 miles (88 km) of range on throttle-only riding, or an even further 80 miles (130 km) under pedal assist.

The 750 W hub motor in the rear wheel will provide 20 mph (32 km/h) of assist on throttle-only riding or an even faster 28 mph (45 km/h) when the rider uses the highest pedal assist level. That keeps the Gemini X in Class 3 designation for street legal operation in the US.

Suspension is provided up front with a spring fork that features both pre-load adjustment and lockout. Moving a bit higher, the bars house a large 5.3″ color screen to display pertinent ride data like speed, distance, battery charge level, pedal assist mode, and more. There’s also a USB charge port in that screen that can be used to help keep your phone or other USB-powered device topped up on your ride.

Moving further back along the bike, a 7-speed Shimano transmission gives a range of gear ratios for those that will use the pedals as more than staggered foot rests.

Both wheels include hydraulic disc brakes for quick and maintenance-free stoppers, and those wheels get wrapped in 4″ wide rubber. The fat tires are only 20″ diameter, striking a balance between wide tires for comfort and cornering, yet maintaining a smaller diameter for reduced sized and improved nimbleness.

A step-through version of the e-bike is also available.

Both models include a rear rack, ABS fenders and LED lights in the base price of $1,899. The company is also throwing in a cable lock, though it looks like you could cut through it with a pair of safety scissors, so you may want to consider a higher-end lock for an e-bike investment of this price.

Those that want to add even more accessories like a rear basket can trick the ride out for extra utility, but even the base model seems to be nicely spec’d.

What do you think of Fucare’s striking new offerings in the e-bike market? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comment section below!

