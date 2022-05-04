Quick Charge Podcast: May 4, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Environmental group asks for Tesla Giga Berlin’s operating license to be revoked after paint leak
- Tesla updates Model S/X with new swivel screen for better in-car viewing experience
- Volkswagen Group holds strong in Q1 despite global shortages, provides EV strategy updates
- Fisker announces new electric GT with ‘longest range of any production EV’
- Polestar shares US pricing for 2023 model year Polestar 2, starting below $49,000
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.