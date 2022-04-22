In honor of Earth Day, Simply Mac has partnered with Simply EV to launch the biggest sale to date

As a one-stop-shop destination for all things electric mobility, Simply EV is celebrating Earth Day the best way it knows how – by offering customers the biggest sale ever on its website and retail stores, now through May 1. Below are some of the deals you can already take advantage of.

Simply EV: The name says it all

Simply EV is an online and retail store that provides a customer-centric curation of quality electric mobility options. With so many brands offering vague specs and often times faulty advertising backed by fake reviews, its tough to tell what’s a genuinely good e-Bike or electric scooter, especially in a digital marketplace.

According to the Simply EV team, it decided to take matters into its own hands and “spent hours and hours researching a gazillion different products out there.” The team then met with dozens of brands and manufacturers, tried countless products themselves, then starting sharing the very best to you consumers in a one-stop-shop destination for all things electric.

In correlation with its passion for clean mobility, Simply EV is honoring Earth Day by launching its biggest EV sale ever.

From April 22 to May 1, you can save thousands of dollars on select electric bikes, scooters, mopeds and motorcycles. Here are just a few of the many deals at your disposal.

House of Lithium 50/50 bike in various colors

Sales on e-Bikes

As e-Bikes continue to grow in popularity, there are a lot of options out there and it’s sometimes tough to tell what’s legit and what isn’t. Luckily you have Simply EV to guide you. In celebration of our dear Mother Earth, Simply EV is offering huge discounts on e-Bikes, here are a few of the current sales.

First is the House of Lithium 50/50 e-Bike. This 65 lb. aluminum frame bike is also foldable, making it more portable and storable. Its 48V, 14.5 Ah battery delivers a top speed of 28 mph and a range between 40-60 miles. Available in five different colors (seen above), the Lithium 50/50 is regularly $2,099.99, but Simply EV is knocking $800 off. Get yours today for $1,299.99.

The Flluid E-Bike

If you’re in the market for versatile and powerful e-Bike, you may want to seriously consider the sale Simply EV is offering for the Flluid 1S. In addition to coming available in a plethora of various sizes and colors, the 1S comes with two, 504 Wh battery packs that power a 500-watt, torque sensing mid-motor. The Flluid 1S offers a range of up to 125 miles and can hit a top speed of 28 mph.

If you’re interested in the Flluid 1S e-Bike, your Earth Day is about to get a lot brighter, because Simply EV has knocked $3,000 dollars off its regular price ($4995.99). A brand new 1S can be yours today for $1,999.99.

Univega Gran Tech 700c E-Bike

Last, but certainly not least, is the Univega Road Gran Tech 700c e-Bike. Its formed aluminum frame, aluminum tapered fork, and low rise handlebars make it a perfect electrified road bike. A 250-watt rear hub motor is powered by a 36V, 6.8 Ah fully-integrated downtube battery. Shimano Altus EZ-Fire Shifters work with a Shimano Altus 8-Speed Drivetrain to get you where you need to go at any speed.

In the case of the Univega 700c, one place you need to go is a Simply EV retail location, as this eBike is currently only available in stores.That being said, you’re going to want to pay your local store a visit, because Simply EV has knocked $900 off the regular price of $1,499.99. You can get yourself a Univega eBike of your own for only $599.999.

See below to find the closest retail location near you.

Don’t forget electric scooters

Perhaps you saw one of the deals above and immediately jumped on it, but then decided you could use some some smaller, two-wheeled mobility too. Might we recommend an electric scooter? How about an Apollo Air or Air Pro? Their specs vary a bit as well as their pricing. Here’s how they stack up side by side:

Apollo Air Apollo Air Pro Motor 250-watt 350-watt Battery Capacity 36V, 7.6 Ah 36V, 10.4 Ah Top Speed 15 mph 18 mph Range 12 miles 18 miles Weight 35 lbs. 38.5 lbs. Regular Price $699.99 $799.99 Sale Price $299.99 $399.99

As you can see, the Apollo Air Pro offers more speed and range from a larger motor and battery, as well as a fork suspension in the front compared to a single spring suspension on the standard model.

No matter which model you pick, these electric scooters provide high-end quality at entry level pricing. Add Simply EV’s Earth Day sale offering $400 off each model, and these feels like a slam dunk. Get your Apollo today for only $299.99 or the Pro version for $100 more.

The Apollo Air electric scooter (left) and the Air Pro (right)

Simply EV has sales on electric motorbikes too

Looking for a new zero-emissions motorbike? Simple EV hasn’t forgotten about you. For its Earth Day sale, take advantage of up to $1,500 off Onyx Motorbikes like the RCR 72V. Onyx bikes deliver toughness, fun, and a dash of nostalgia, packed into each e-Motorbike at an affordable price.

This particular model comes equipped with a 72V, 23 Ah removable Li-ion 18650 battery pack, powering a high torque, peak high efficiency hub motor. When we say peak, we mean 193 Nm of torque. It also has three speed modes:

Eco Mode – 20 mph and 75 mile range

Normal Mode – 40 mph and 40 mile range

Sport Mode – 60 mph and 20 mile range

With 17″ heavy-duty moped wheels, the Onyx RCR 72V was built for multiple terrains. This particular motorbike normally sells for $4,849.99, but now through May 1, it’s on sale for $3,349.99.

The Onyx RCR 72V motorbike

Shop other deals online or at Simply EV retail locations

Like we said, there are plenty more EV deals available from Simply EV from companies like Segway, Minimotors, and more, so we recommend you peruse their entire Earth Day sale page to find the best deal for you. As you may or may not know, Simply EV is a sister site to the popular store Simply Mac.

That means that you can take advantage of many of these sales through Simply Mac online or at one of its 50+ retail locations across the US. Click here to find the nearest location near you.

Remember this sale won’t last forever, take advantage now through May 1!

