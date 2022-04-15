Migrate to self-sustaining power with these solar panel deals from $110, more in New Green Deals

If you’re ready to begin the transition to self-sustaining power sources, then today’s New Green Deals is perfect for you. We’re taking a look at Home Depot’s latest sale which offers off-grid power setups from $110, with our favorite being Nature Power’s 440W solar starter kit at $514. Included are four 110W solar panels, a 750W inverter, and 30A charge controller at $161 down from its normal going rate. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Finally begin your transition to self-sustaining power with these solar deals

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers a wide selection of solar panels and off-grid power setups from $110 shipped. Our favorite deal is the Nature Power 440W Solar Starter Kit with 750W Inverter and 30A Charge Controller at $514.05. For comparison, third-parties at Amazon charge $730 for this system and it normally goes for $675 or so at Home Depot. Today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. The kit includes everything you’ll need to get started with running your home, shed, or even RV on solar power. This includes a 750W inverter as well as a 30A charge controller on top of four 110W solar panels. All of this combines to allow you the ability of functioning off-grid, even partially, as well as begin a transition away from traditional power to being self-sustaining.

Emerson Sensi Touch keeps your HomeKit setup cool this summer at $126 (Reg. $169)

Amazon is now offering the Emerson Sensi Touch Smart HomeKit Thermostat for $126.19 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $169, today’s offer amounts to the second-best price of the year at within $4 of the 2022 low. Spring weather is officially here and Emerson’s smart thermostat arrives with a discount in tow to help keep your home comfortable. Compatible with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant out of the box, this is one of the more versatile and platform-agnostic solutions on the market. And living up to its name, this model also arrives with a touchscreen display for monitoring or adjusting temperatures without getting a smartphone or virtual assistant involved.

Light up your campsite with Anker’s Portable Power Station 200 at $182 shipped (Reg. $260)

After unveiling its latest model this month, Woot via Amazon is now offering the Anker PowerHouse 200 Portable Power Station for $181.99 shipped. Regularly $260, this is $78 off the going rate, the second-lowest price we have tracked this year, and the best price we can find. Ideal for running your gear at the campsite or during emergency situations, it delivers up to 213Wh of power via a series of connection types. You’ll find 30W USB-C power delivery, a 110 AC outlet, a pair of USB-A jacks, and a 5-22V DC output for small appliances, your MacBooks and iPhones, drone batteries, lighting, and much more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Jetson’s folding ‘e-bike’ collapses to easily store after a ride for $298

Amazon is offering the Jetson LX10 Folding Electric Bike for $298 shipped in black. Opt for the blue colorway at $299.99. Down from $400, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This e-bike deal features a 250W rear-wheel motor that allows you to travel around town with ease. It has a top speed of 15.5MPH and can go for around seven miles or so on a charge. There’s a built-in LED headlight that allows you to ride at night and it folds down whenever you arrive at a destination to make the e-bike easy to transport. The twist throttle is also nice to use and makes it easy to control your speed. Of course, no gas or oil is required for this bike to function, making it a greener alternative to taking your car to work.

Segway’s dirt e-bike sees first sale of the year to $3,349 ($151 off)

Electrek and Wellbots have teamed up to offer you the Segway X160 Dirt E-bike for $3,399.99 $3,349 shipped with the code ELECTREK100 at checkout. This is a $100 discount and marks the first sale of the year for this premium dirt e-bike. You’ll find that the X160 e-bike is ready to handle taking you around to the most wild and crazy places this spring and summer. It’s only 105.8 pounds, which, for a dirt bike, is quite light. That makes it easy to maneuver and transport, as well as simple to ride for beginners. It’ll go from 0 to 31 MPH in only four seconds, which makes it quite quick all things considered. It also features a maximum range of just over 40 miles on a single charge, and you can pick up a spare battery to double that for longer trips. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Score 2022 lows on Greenworks cordless electric pole saw and string trimmer from $115

BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX cordless tiller makes starting your garden easy at $54 (2022 low)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.