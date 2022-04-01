Podcast: another TSLA stock split, Tesla head of AI on sabbatical, Porsche 911 electric, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including Tesla announcing another TSLA stock split, Tesla’s head of AI going on sabbatical, Porsche 911 going electric, and more.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Tesla (TSLA) announces another stock split; shareholders to vote later this year
- US NHTSA reinstates billions in fines on gas-guzzling automakers
- Biden invokes Defense Production Act to boost EV, storage battery minerals
- Tesla’s head of AI is on sabbatical and people are worried
- Tesla is planning a big Megapack project at Gigafactory Texas to avoid unreliable electric grid
- Tesla pauses solar roof installations due to supply issues; some clients will be left without a roof for months
- Tesla halts production at Gigafactory Shanghai as the city shuts down due to surge in COVID-19 cases
- Porsche is reportedly working with Quantumscape to develop an electric 911 powered by solid-state batteries
- GMC has gotten over 65,000 Hummer EV reservations, pickup version sold out into 2024
- BMW unveils new electric i3 based on 3 Series, but it’s only for China for now
