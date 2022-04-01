Drive Electric Earth Day runs all of April, with in-person outdoor events around the US

Plug in America, the Sierra Club, and the Electric Auto Association are hosting their annual Drive Electric Earth Day event where advocates educate attendees about EV ownership. While most events will take place on April 22-23, Earth Day weekend, the first events start this Saturday, April 2, with over 180 events scheduled all through the month across the US (and a couple in Canada and New Zealand).
A few events will take place virtually, but this year we’re back to having mostly in-person, outdoor events. Drive Electric Earth Day is recommending that attendees mask and social distance. Some events may have their own COVID rules in place, so check each event page, follow local COVID rules and regardless, don’t show up if you’re feeling sick.
Drive Electric Earth Day is an offshoot of Drive Electric Week, a long-running annual event hosting meetups around the world. These events have been a great way to connect with owners and see the newest electric vehicle tech, and even get a chance to do test rides and drives in person. Attendees got to hear unfiltered information from actual owners about the benefits and trials of owning EVs, allowing for longer and more genuine (and often more knowledgeable) conversations than one might normally encounter at a dealership.
But that all changed when the coronavirus hit, and the last few events have been mostly online-focused. But now that free vaccines and boosters are out and the danger has dropped for vaccinated individuals, most events have returned to in-person this year.
In-person events will largely consist of electric car shows and showcases of local green businesses. Online events will include seminars on EV ownership, including Q&A opportunities.
You can find a map of all events, or see it all in list form arranged by date. Each event has its own event page where you can see more information and register to attend. Registration helps organizers know how many people are coming (and if you’re bringing a car to show, you can list it in your registration), and also gives you a chance to win a $250 Visa gift card.
Here’s a list of a few interesting events happening around the country:
- The Electric Vehicle Roundup in Golden, CO, which coincides with a monthly “cruise” event of classic and specialty cars, where EVs will be parked in a lot along the route offering a contrast of past vs. future. April 2, 3-6 p.m. MDT.
- SpaceCoast EV Drivers Club Event at the American Muscle Car Museum in Melbourne, FL, which will have both an Arcimoto FUV and Harley Davidson LiveWire on display. April 2, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. EDT.
- EV Expo in Manteca, CA with live music, lots of local sponsors and cars to ride in – and a Rivian R1T on display. April 9, 1-4 p.m. PDT.
- The Green Business Expo at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, CA, where flowers should be in full spring bloom. April 20, 2-7 p.m. PDT.
- An online event discussing the pros and cons of EV ownership aimed at a nationwide audience. Monday, April 11 from 6-7:30 p.m. MDT (5 p.m. PDT, 8 p.m. EDT). There are also online events targeting drivers in Vermont, Oregon, Hilo, and DC.
- A Mandarin Chinese language online event titled “Save Money, Love Earth, Drive EV! 省錢、愛地球、電動車”, hosted by Happy50plus, an organization that caters to older Chinese speakers in Southern California. April 27 from 4-5 p.m. PDT.
Again, these are only a few of the planned events. Click through to the event page to see if there’s anything you’re interested in, be sure to register so you can get updates and help organizers know how many people will attend, and get excited to learn more about electric car ownership from actual owners.
So check out the launch video (also embedded above) and see what it’s all about, then show up and learn some new things about electric cars. If you’ve got some friends who might be interested in EVs, or might need to learn more, tell them or bring them along. Or just check out one of the online events if there’s nothing nearby that fits your schedule.
