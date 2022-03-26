Quick Charge Podcast: March 26, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla issues another over-the-air recall on a small number of cars in the US
- Many Tesla models are now sold out until 2023 in the US even after price increase
- USPS doubles its order of electric vehicles but sticks to mostly buying inefficient gas trucks
- Washington passes bill to target all EV sales by 2030 – for real this time (Updated)
