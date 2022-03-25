Many Tesla models are now sold out until 2023 in the US even after price increase

Tesla updated its delivery timelines on new vehicle orders and it showed that many models, especially the Model Y, are sold out for the year in the US – even after the price increase.

There’s currently a rush to order electric vehicles as the technology gains in momentum naturally and through the gas price increase.

For Tesla, we previously reported that it has resulted in a significant increase in its order rate in several regions of the US.

The best way we have to track the backlog of orders is to look at Tesla’s delivery timelines on new orders on its online configurator.

Today, Tesla updated all of the delivery timelines across the lineup and it is showing a strong backlog of orders, especially for the Model Y.

The base version of the Model Y, which now sells for $63,000 after recent price increases, is now being delivered between January 2023 and April 2023, according to the online configurator:

As we previously reported, Tesla enables faster delivery if you order more options, like bigger wheels, the Full Self-Driving (FSD) Package, or the Performance Version.

But a new order with any of those options will still push the order to the second half of the year.

Electrek Tip: If you want the car faster and are not willing to pay $12,000 for FSD, your best option is to order the Model Y Performance. After the latest price increases, it’s actually just $3,000 more expensive than the Model Y Long Range with the 20″ wheels, which is basically the same car but with a little faster acceleration in the Performance version.

The Model 3 also got delivery timeline updates, but it is actually a lot more reasonable than the Model Y.

The base version of the Model 3, which is Tesla’s cheapest vehicle starting at $47,000, is still getting a delivery in 2022 for new orders: July – September 2022.

You can get the Model 3 one month faster by adding the 19″ wheels, which are $1,500 more expensive.

You can also gain a month if you want to upgrade to the Model 3 Long Range: June – August 2022.

The Performance version is listed as being delivered in June – July 2023.

“Electrek Tip: Model 3 seems to be sold out for about 3 months in the US, which is not too bad compared to Model Y. But if you want a Tesla very fast, the quickest timeline is ordering a base Model 3 and adding the FSD package, which can surprisingly make you get the car as soon as April. Tesla really wants that $12,000 for the FSD.”

The Model S also got an update and Tesla also has a significant backlog of orders on its flagship sedan – though that’s not necessarily because of a surge in order but the fact that Tesla is still catching up to a backlog after the vehicle was out of production for half of last year.

New orders for the base version, which now starts at $100,000 after a recent price increase, are now being delivered in “November 2022 – January 2023”:

You can get the car a bit faster by adding options, like with the other models, but don’t expect the car until later in the second half of the year.

The situation is even worst for the Model X, which was out of production for even longer than Model S last year.

The very base version of the Model X with a five-seat configuration is not getting delivered until the second quarter of 2023:

If you choose a six or seven-seat configuration, you can get it sooner, but you are still going to have to wait until at least December 2022.

Model X Plaid has a quicker delivery timeline of “Aug – Oct 2022”, but it is only available in a six-seat configuration.

Adding the $12,000 FSD package doesn’t affect the timeline of the Model S or Model X like it does for Model 3 and Model Y.

