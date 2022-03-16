Sun Joe’s electric pole saw is perfect for spring yard cleaning at $49, more in New Green Deals

While you might think electric lawn tools have to be expensive, the latest Lowe’s sale shows that’s not always the case. Sun Joe gear is on sale from $44 right now, with our favorite deal being the $49 8-inch pole saw that’s down from a normal going rate of $70 or more. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering a selection of Sun Joe electric lawn care gear from $44 with free delivery on orders of $45 or more. Our favorite deal here is the 8-inch 6.5A Corded Electric Pole Saw for $49. Considering Lowe’s sells it for $79 normally and it goes for $70 at Amazon right now, today’s deal beats our last mention from January by $1 to mark the best price we’ve seen in months. This pole saw doesn’t require any gas to run, making it a much more energy-efficient machine. The 6.5A electric motor is powered by an extension cord and allows you to cut tree limbs up to 7.5-inch thick. On top of that, it can reach up to 9.4-feet heigh and can adjust between 0- and 30-degrees.

Amazon is now offering the Greenworks Pro 2300 Max PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $249.99 shipped. Down from $289, today’s offer is the second-best price to date and only the third-notable price cut since launching last summer. As one of the more capable electric pressure washers in the Greenworks stable, this Pro model will make getting your patio and siding ready for spring a breeze all while completely ditching gas and oil. Sporting a 2300 PSI output, this will make quick work of winter grime that has built up over the past few months. Included in the package are a variety of accessories like various nozzles to pair with the onboard detergent tank and more.

On the more affordable side of the Greenworks pressure washer lineup, its 2000 Max PSI model is now on sale via Amazon, too. This one has dropped to $169.99 from the usual $200 price tag in order to mark the second-best price to date at within $5 of the all-time low. Arriving with an all-around less capable design, this one can only put out 2000 PSI and sports a lower 1.2 GPM cleaning rate. But if your cleaning needs ahead of spring aren’t quite as intense, this should let you get away with a lower-cost electric offering.

Anker’s new PowerHouse 256Wh portable power station hits $195.50 (Reg. $250)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new PowerHouse 256Wh Portable Power Station for $195.49 shipped. Having just launched late last fall at the $260 price point, we’ve recently been tracking it at $250 with today’s offer marking only the third notable discount. At within $5.50 of our previous January mention, this is 22% off and the second-best price to date. Packing all of Anker’s usual portable power station perks into a redesigned package, this more recent offering arrives with an internal 256Wh battery. That pairs with a multitude of ports for refueling your everyday carry like two AC outlets, a 60W USB-C PD port, dual USB-A slots, and a car socket, all of which share 200W of power between them. An integrated LED light on the front and carrying handle make it an even better companion for camping, or just having on-hand for power outages at home.

