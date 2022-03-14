Quick Charge Podcast: March 14, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla is increasing solar prices as supply chain costs are rising
- Tesla starts releasing big Full Self-Driving Beta update
- Tesla is preparing to launch Model Y with puzzling 279-mile range
- Ford to release second electric car based on VW’s MEB platform
- Autonomous freight company Einride introduces its first ever ‘Remote Pod Operator,’ creating an entirely new career in shipping
- Nikola asks shareholder approval to add 200M common shares to scale Tre production and finish building Arizona plant
